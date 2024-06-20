JOE ROOT is backing Yorkshire to turn around their County Championship promotion prospects as they prepare to return to the four-day game in Scarborough this weekend.

The former England Test captain has been a regular for the club since the start of the season but, after Friday night’s T20 Blast contest at Durham, he will depart, ready to begin preparations for the forthcoming three-game series against the West Indies which starts at Lord’s on July 10.

So far this summer, the red-ball game has proved a source of frustration for Root and Yorkshire, with Ottis Gibson’s team still waiting for their first win after seven games in a season where many bookies’ had them down as favourites for promotion when it began.

At the halfway stage and despite sitting second-bottom in the standings, there is still plenty of time for Yorkshire to turn things around, particularly as they are only 32 points behind leaders Sussex.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former England Test captain Joe Root has enjoyed being back playing for Yorkshire in the first couple of months of the 2024 season - making significant contributions in both the County Championship and T20 Blast. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sunday brings a return to the four-day format for Yorkshire after recently switching to the opening spell of the Vitality T20 Blast when they make a first visit of the season to Scarborough to take on Gloucestershire.

They then take on bottom side Derbyshire at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield a week later before resuming their 20-over campaign against Warwickshire at Headingley on Friday, July 5.

A return to the County Championship doesn’t materialise then until the last week of August, by which time Root hopes the team will have started to put themselves in contention for promotion.

“It’s been really good coming back and playing,” said Root. “Over the last couple of years, there have not been too many opportunities for me to do that.

IN THE GAME: Yorkshire's Joe Root celebrates his century against Glamorgan and believes the team can put themselves in contention for promotion from County Championship Division Two. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I’ve really enjoyed it, but it’s been a bit frustrating because I think we’ve played a lot better in the games I’ve been around for than our place in the Championship suggests.

“The four games we’ve drawn that I’ve been involved in, we were hammering the opposition in them all.

“If we don’t get any weather issues, you’re realistically looking at four wins and a couple of losses. Then the table looks completely different.

“That being said, there are still so many games left and there’s no reason why we can’t turn it around and find ourselves right up at the top come the back end of the season.”

MAKING IT COUNT: Yorkshire Vikings' Joe Root appeals in the recent T20 Blast win over Derbyshire at Headingley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Root has scored two centuries and two 50s in the Championship this summer, contributing 446 runs in five matches.

He has also made some decent contributions in the T20 Blast, three times scoring 30 or more as Yorkshire – before last night’s Roses game – recorded three out of their first six games.

It is a format in which Root admits he has had to adapt over the years, last week passing the 50-game mark for the Vikings.

“I reckon I’ve pretty much batted in every position in those 50 games,” he added.

“It’s been an experience having to manage different situations and almost being the guy – at times – who has been pushed down when we need to get on with it.