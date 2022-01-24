Joe Root named ICC men’s cricketer of the year

England's Joe Root has a laugh in the field during day one of the fourth Ashes test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. (Picture: Jason O'Brien/PA Wire)

Despite a testing year for the national side the Yorkshireman scored 1,708 runs in 2021, the third-highest total on record in a calendar year.

Only Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 in 2006) and West Indies great Viv Richards (1,710 in 1976) have scored more.

Root registered two double centuries and a further four hundreds, including three in successive Tests against India during the summer, and averaged 61. He also chipped in 14 wickets at an average of 30.50 with his part-time off-spin.

England's Joe Root reacts after being clean bowled by Australia's Scott Boland during day three of the fifth Ashes test at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart. (Picture: AP)

“I am incredibly proud to receive this award,” said the 31-year-old, only the second Englishman to win the award after Sir Alastair Cook in 2011.

“I am very humbled to be in the same breath as a number of wonderful players around the world and it means a huge amount to have got this award.