Joe Root and Harry Brook had missed each other on the way out and on the way in respectively in the Yorkshire first innings, when Brook replaced Root when the latter was out, but as the Saturday crowd watched in milky sunshine, they came together when Adam Lyth was dismissed, the second innings score at 90-3, a lead of 42, the day and the contest beautifully poised.

Identifiable by the numbers on their shirts as well as by their style, 66 in Root’s case and 88 in Brook’s, they shared 53 runs in 77 balls, showing flashes in tandem of their finest form.

Root contributed 25 to that stand and Brook 20, the latter leg-before to Michael Booth just before tea as he tried to whip the pace bowler through the leg-side.

Joe Root hits out against Warwickshire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

On a day when Yorkshire were bowled out for 232 in their second innings, Warwickshire reaching 15-0 in pursuit of 185, Root, in particular, looked in great touch. After managing just a single in the first innings, this time he led from the front with 90 from 131 balls with 13 fours, all touch and timing, with barely a sweat raised.

His innings was more impressive as Yorkshire had been in some trouble when he walked to the crease, the total 19-2, the deficit 29. But a good stand with Lyth worth 71 from 97 balls, then the 53 with Brook, put a better gloss on things as he showed up for the team.

It had been very much neck-and-neck between the sides when play began initially beneath overcast skies.

Yorkshire were looking to wrap up a Warwickshire first innings that stood at 161-6 in reply to their own 205, so would hardly have been displeased with the overheads, but the visitors added 92 very useful runs in 75 minutes, 52 of which were made by Beau Webster, the Australian, to eke out a closing total of 253.

Webster, 32 overnight, is what is commonly known as a big unit, a 6ft 6in all-rounder from Snug in Tasmania. He certainly seemed comfortable enough at the crease – not least when scooping Ben Coad for six, arguably the shot of the day, out towards The Howard Stand.

Webster was last out for 85, made from 86 balls with 13 fours to go with the six, pulling Ben Sears to George Hill at mid-wicket. In his previous over, Sears – the most successful bowler with 4-45 – had Booth caught behind off a rising delivery, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow having earlier taken two catches off Hill to dismiss Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Kai Smith, the latter helping Webster to add 74 for the eighth wicket from 71 balls.

The sun came out soon into Yorkshire’s reply, but Dom Bess was bowled through the gate by Ethan Bamber and James Wharton run-out after being sent back by Lyth.

