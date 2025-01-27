Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England’s top-order have struggled in the opening two games of the five-match series in India, Jos Buttler excepted.

Root, on the other hand, has been tearing it up at the SA20, the South African franchise competition in which Yorkshire’s finest has been playing for the Paarl Royals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into Monday’s game against Durban Super Giants, Root was the competition’s leading run-scorer with 279 at an average of 69.75, and also the top “total impact” player with five wickets of off-spin into the mix.

Joe Root in T20 action for Yorkshire last summer. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Opening the batting, Root had hit half-centuries against Eastern Cape and in the home and away games against Pretoria Capitals, helping to inspire victories for his side.

Footage has shown Root accumulating with his usual gap-finding precision, and mixing things up with his innovative ramps.

At 34, there remains plenty of life in the old dog yet, no matter the format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The debate as to whether Root should be in England’s best T20 team is as old as the hills - almost as old as the debate as to whether he should be batting at No 3 in Tests or his preferred No 4.

Plenty to ponder: England captain Jos Buttler, left, and head coach Brendon McCullum chew the fat during net practice ahead of the third T20 international against India in Rajkot. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Having watched England’s opening two games against India from afar, it is difficult to advance a case that says that Root is not in England’s best T20 side, with poor - even brainless - batting having cost Buttler’s men in the defeats at Kolkata and Chennai.

On Tuesday, England “go again” when the roadshow rolls into Rajkot, and there is still scope to do a mini impersonation of Australia’s 1936-37 Ashes comeback by winning 3-2.

But on the basis that similar miracles might be winning the EuroMillions jackpot without buying a ticket, or being abducted by aliens from the planet Grib-Grob, England would surely benefit from a player of Root’s standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, the only currency that counts is runs, and while Root has been scoring them, England have not.

Could Root open for England in T20 as well as in the SA20? It might be better than the present Phil Salt/Ben Duckett combination.

Root played the last of his 32 T20 internationals all the way back in 2019, and although workload remains an issue at his age especially (not that he is yet ready to move into the television studio), it must be a tempter for head coach Brendon McCullum, particularly if his white-ball troops continue to struggle.

It will not have escaped McCullum’s attention that next year’s T20 World Cup is in India and Sri Lanka, where the spinning conditions will not suit his side. Root is a brilliant player of spin, (as of all bowling, of course), and if anyone can thrive in such conditions, it is him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is too early to write off the side that is on duty in India; England have been forced to bat first on both occasions, and the Indian bowlers are a challenge for anyone.

At the same time, there has been little finesse from the England top-order.

The new watchword in the camp seems to be “watchable”, but how about another word beginning with “w” - winning.

Root will never be the archetypal T20 batsman because there is so much more to his game than power and six-hitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also a misconception that he is incapable of such things (far from it), while his bowling adds an extra dimension.

The great ones invariably find a way in all conditions, and in all formats.

Ultimately, who would you rather have on your team in a tricky run-chase at next year’s World Cup? A power-hitter who might clear the ropes but often clears off back to the pavilion sharpish having got out, or a proven run-scorer around whom the power-hitters can prosper?