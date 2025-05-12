Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire fell one wicket short of victory on a tense final day as Essex finished on 273-9.

The hosts lost just five wickets in the day in 106 overs – and none until the final ball before the tea interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Yorkshire’s captain and coach were delighted with the efforts of the visiting players, Jack White leading the way with 4-43 from 24 overs and George Hill taking 3-31 from 20, giving the all-rounder career-best match figures of 9-82.

HANGING ON: Yorkshire's fielders can only watch as Simon Harmer guides Essex to the safety of a draw on a tense fourth and final day in the County Championship at Chelmsford. Picture courtesy of John Heald.

“We dominated the whole game there,” said skipper Bairstow. “Essex have been at the top of, or in and around the top of the table for a period of time now, so to play in the way that we have here is very pleasing.

“Lythy (Adam Lyth) getting his 180. George Hill getting nine in the game. They’re special performances, so we’re getting closer. There's been periods in games previously where we've lost clusters, or we've handed momentum back to the other teams, but we didn't do that at all this game.

“Like I say, we dominated a very good team for the best part of four days, taking one of the better teams in the division to nine-down on day four.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bairstow paid tribute to Essex, for whom Matt Critchley and Michael Pepper made valiant half-centuries, and Simon Harmer an unbeaten 32. He said it felt like a positive stride forward.

GOT HIM: Dom bess celebrates the wicket of Noah Thaine at Chelmsford on day four Picture courtesy of John Heald.

“A lot of credit to them,” said Bairstow. “Harmer’s faced 130 balls there, and Essex fought hard. We didn’t get any of the rub to the green, and there were probably five or six chances that either just dropped short, or just went over someone's head, and you need a bit of luck every now and again.

“But there’s no feeling of dejection or anything like that. It's actually a real positive stride forward to what we had last week (when Yorkshire lost to Warwickshire), and we played a really good game.”

McGrath, making his first return to his former stomping ground, echoed Bairstow’s comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We controlled the game, we dominated the game, and if we do that more often than not, we're going to win a lot of games,” said the Yorkshire head coach.

BREAKTHROUGH: George Hill celebrates the dismissal of Essex's Matt Critchley on day four. Picture courtesy of John Heald.

“It’s one that got away, but I don't think there's much more we could have done - 130 overs to bowl them out, I think we played the game perfectly.

“The way we batted set up the game, and if we declared any earlier, it gives them a chance to get off to a good start and all that kind of thing. We had enough overs, we just couldn’t get the result, and you’ve got to give Essex credit for the way that they played.”

Yorkshire continue their Championship campaign against Surrey at the Oval on Friday, and McGrath added: “It’s still early season, but I think we’re going to be a team to contend with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got another two big games coming up now, against Surrey and Nottinghamshire, and I keep saying that we'll know where we are by the end of this first block (of seven games).