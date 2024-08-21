He is painted in the throes of a passionate roar, bat in hand, amid an advert for “luxury holiday accommodation” inside, which includes a hot tub, cinema room, and space to cater for 16 guests.

It’s an image that one has come to associate with Bairstow, always the most animated and expressive of fellows.

It was way back on July 22, 2015, to be precise, when he last appeared at North Marine Road in the flesh at least, a day when his unbeaten 74 - following a first innings 139 - helped Yorkshire to a seven-wicket win against Worcestershire.

The giant mural of Jonny Bairstow that looks down on the play at North Marine Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He is the only member of the side that day still playing for the club at first-class level, albeit infrequently now, a side en route to a second successive County Championship title: for the record, Lees, Rhodes, Leaning, Gale, Bairstow, Rashid, Bresnan, Plunkett, Patterson, Brooks, Sidebottom.

It was a side from which Bairstow was soon catapulted once more to the bright lights of international cricket, where Messrs Lyth and Ballance were then in situ.

Yorkshire have not won anything since that year, in red ball or white, and it goes without saying that the availability of Bairstow - deemed surplus to requirements by England since winning his 100th Test cap in March - for the visit of Second Division leaders Sussex is a boost to Yorkshire’s promotion hopes.

Nothing has been said about his availability thereafter, with another four Championship fixtures to come, and with England resuming white-ball action on September 11, but his return will at least partially offset the absence of captain Shan Masood, who misses this week’s match as well as the visit to Headingley next week of second-placed Middlesex, due to Pakistan’s Test series with Bangladesh.

Bairstow in action against Worcestershire on his last appearance at Scarborough in 2015. Picture: Dave Williams.

These are key fixtures, then, for third-placed Yorkshire, as the Championship returns after a six-week break for the white-ball fare.

Only 27 points separates them from Sussex (a maximum points victory is worth 24), and they are just four behind Middlesex in the final promotion spot. With matches to come at Leicestershire and Glamorgan, who have won only once apiece, and then at home to winless Northamptonshire, there could yet be a happy end to what, until now, has been a mediocre season.

Yorkshire want to give Ottis Gibson, their departing head coach, a successful send-off, with the man himself in confident mood.

“We are in a position where we can achieve our goals,” said Gibson, who is nearing the end of his third and last season.

“We set out to try and get promotion, and we’re in a position where we can achieve that still. It’s going to be an exciting five games, I think.

“It’s in our hands. That, to me, is the exciting part. If we play well and we win games of cricket, which we know we’re capable of - we won the last two Championship games - then we give ourselves the best possible chance.

“We’ve had a couple of tough years, but this year has been a lot more relaxed, nothing hanging over our heads and whatever (in terms of points deductions), and we’ve been able to go out and play and enjoy each other’s success.

“There is a lot of togetherness within the group.”

That was clear in Yorkshire’s performances in the One-Day Cup which, although unsuccessful in terms of the bigger picture of reaching the knockouts, were notable for the spirit and buoyancy of the players.

If Yorkshire do fall short in the final weeks, and it is by no means a gimme, despite the fact they are threateningly placed, it will not be for want of trying by players and staff.

To Jonny Tattersall will fall the honour of leading Yorkshire in the next two games, a player who seems to epitomise the qualities of a professional sportsman: honest, humble, hard-working, talented.

Like Bairstow, who averages 68 with the bat at Scarborough across 12 first-class games, Tattersall seems to enjoy his visits to North Marine Road, a ground where he made his career-best score of 180 not out against Surrey two years ago.

Tattersall averages a healthy 44 at Scarborough across nine first-class fixtures, which have also brought three half-centuries, while it is a ground that often brings out the best in Yorkshire collectively, with good support and an excellent surface.

Tattersall has described the next fortnight as “season defining”, a recognition of the importance of taking points off Yorkshire’s closest rivals, as much as accruing them themselves.

Gibson believes that two wins and three draws might be sufficient to clinch the deal.