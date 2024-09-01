Gibson said that Bairstow can bat himself on to the winter tours having been challenged by England to find his best form.

Bairstow answered his critics in typical fashion with a century against Middlesex in the County Championship.

He struck a magnificent 160 on the back of a fine half-century the previous week, and with Test trips coming up to Pakistan and New Zealand, along with various white-ball games, Gibson said there was no reason why Bairstow cannot return to the highest level.

Still got it. Jonny Bairstow takes the applause after his hundred for Yorkshire against Middlesex at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“If Jonny continues to score runs, he might get on to the winter tours,” said Gibson, who confirmed that the 34-year-old would also play in the next Championship match against Leicestershire at Grace Road beginning on September 9.

“It’s better to be playing with us and doing what he’s doing than not, so if he can go and make another hundred next week – fantastic.

“The selectors would have to look at the decision that they’ve made to leave him out, and they might well have to review that decision.

“England are going to Pakistan and New Zealand in the next few months, and he’s just played on a spinning wicket at Headingley and batted beautifully, so if they’ve told him to go into county cricket and make runs, and he’s made runs, then there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be considered for the winter tours.”

Bairstow has clearly enjoyed being back at Yorkshire, his influence clear on the rest of the players.

Gibson believes it was no coincidence that George Hill, for example, who had struggled for runs, found his run-scoring boots in the match against Middlesex, which finished in a draw that left third-placed Yorkshire just one point behind them in the Division Two table, and 20 points behind leaders Sussex with three rounds left.

“It’s a very fluid situation with Jonny, and he looks like he’s really enjoying being around the lads, and the lads have really embraced him,” said Gibson. “He looks like he’s having a really great time.

“The thing about these guys who play international cricket… international cricket is tough. You’re under the spotlight all the time, and there’s always a lot of pressure.

“Sometimes, it’s good to come back to where you started, where you’re playing with your mates, and you can just have a bit of fun.

“Sometimes, international cricket is not fun, especially if you’re in a bit of a bad run of form and the commentators on the box are ripping your technique to shreds, or whatever, it’s not fun at all.

“He’s had great fun these last two weeks and, hopefully, he can carry on and help us to get promoted.”

Gibson is awaiting clarification as to whether captain Shan Masood – currently on Test duty with Pakistan – will be available for the Leicestershire game.