Bairstow is understood to have slipped while approaching a tee box during a round at Pannal Golf Club near Harrogate, an innocuous incident that has left him requiring surgery and facing several months on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old will be badly missed by his country, having hit a career-best run of form in the Test arena and just been handed a crucial new role at next month’s T20 tournament in Australia.

Bairstow’s absence is likely to lead to Harry Brook’s long-awaited Test debut at the Kia Oval on Thursday. He has been an unused squad member all summer.

Jonny Bairstow, who is out of England's third Test against South Africa and the T20 World Cup after sustaining "a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf", the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced

Following an ECB announcement about his injury, Bairstow took to Instagram, writing: “Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable for all games/tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation.