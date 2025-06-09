Jonny Bairstow reveals timeframe for returning to Yorkshire CCC action

JONNY BAIRSTOW said he does not expect to be out for “too long” after picking up a calf injury.
By Chris Waters
Published 9th Jun 2025, 08:00 BST

The Yorkshire red-ball captain is due to be assessed by the club’s medical staff on Monday.

Sign up to the new Inside the Boundary cricket newsletter direct to your inbox

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I've got an appraisal with the “fizz” (physio),” said Bairstow.

Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow has revealed when he could be back in action (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow has revealed when he could be back in action (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow has revealed when he could be back in action (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I don't see it being too long, to be honest.

“But, yeah, it’s not ideal, picking up a little niggle running the other day in training.”

Bairstow said it was “great to be back” after his stint with Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League.

He played twice for the franchise, scoring 47 and 38 as they came within a whisker of reaching the final, losing their qualifier to Punjab Kings.

Related topics:Jonny BairstowYorkshire CCCYorkshireIndian Premier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice