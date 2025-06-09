Jonny Bairstow reveals timeframe for returning to Yorkshire CCC action
JONNY BAIRSTOW said he does not expect to be out for “too long” after picking up a calf injury.
The Yorkshire red-ball captain is due to be assessed by the club’s medical staff on Monday.
“I've got an appraisal with the “fizz” (physio),” said Bairstow.
“I don't see it being too long, to be honest.
“But, yeah, it’s not ideal, picking up a little niggle running the other day in training.”
Bairstow said it was “great to be back” after his stint with Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League.
He played twice for the franchise, scoring 47 and 38 as they came within a whisker of reaching the final, losing their qualifier to Punjab Kings.
