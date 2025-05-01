Jonny Bairstow's leadership praised by Yorkshire CCC boss Anthony McGrath
As Yorkshire prepared to face Warwickshire at Headingley on Friday, when Bairstow will make his 100th appearance in the County Championship, McGrath said the 35-year-old had been outstanding.
“I must say he’s been fabulous from the day we gave him the captaincy,” said the Yorkshire head coach.
“He’s been all-in in terms of chatting with the players, being involved in team meetings and also our coaches’ meetings in terms of tactics and so on. He’s really put his hand up in that regard.
“I just think the way he’s captained in general has been superb.”
Bairstow was appointed on the eve of the campaign with his England career in abeyance.
There are those who believe he still has much to offer at the highest level.
“He’s obviously got so much experience,” added McGrath. “If you have someone like that who’s fully bought in, then the team responds to it, and that’s what we’ve seen.
“You know the character Jonny is with the bat, and behind the stumps, and when you add into that the captaincy, then everyone’s following him. That’s what you want, and he’s been superb.”
Bairstow is relishing the role. After helping Yorkshire draw their most recent game at Durham, where his unbeaten 86 in the second innings was key, he said: “I’m really enjoying it.
“I’m fortunate that we’ve got a really nice group of lads to be out there with. I’m learning a lot at the same time, and that will only continue to evolve.”
Yorkshire have named their strongest squad for some time with Joe Root and Harry Brook made available for this match by England. New overseas signing Jordan Buckingham is set to debut.
Squad: Bairstow (captain), Bess, Brook, Buckingham, Coad, Hill, Lyth, Malan, Moriarty, Root, Sears, Thompson, Wharton, White.
