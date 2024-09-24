“I just try to make the lads feel comfortable in the environment that we’re in for them to just go and express themselves.

Yorkshire have won five of their last six County Championship matches to rise from second-bottom of Division Two to second-top.

Four of those victories have come under Tattersall, who has been deputising for club captain Shan Masood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masood has missed five of the last six games through a combination of concussion, Pakistan’s two-Test series against Bangladesh, and latterly the Champions One-Day Cup, a 50-over competition in Pakistan which, like the Championship, ends on Sunday.

Keen on keeping the job permanently: Jonny Tattersall would willingly take on the Yorkshire captaincy on a full-time basis. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Tattersall’s cool and collected leadership has played an important role in Yorkshire’s upturn in form, which sends them into their final match of the season against Northamptonshire at Headingley, starting on Thursday, needing a maximum of 10 points to seal a return to Division One after a two-year absence.

By way of example, 10 points would equate to a draw along with two of the eight batting and bowling bonus points on offer - a figure that would reduce with each point that third-placed Middlesex (the only side who can overtake Yorkshire) fail to achieve against champions-elect Sussex at Hove.

It would be a proud moment for Tattersall, 29, if he could help Yorkshire over the line, having given staunch service to the club during the course of two spells, and it would inevitably give rise to the question as to who would oversee a shot at the title next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a new coaching regime in the process of formation, and with doubts surrounding whether Masood will be back as a player full-stop, with his contract up, Tattersall would be an obvious candidate from within a current squad whose respect he commands.

Tattersall, seen here in action at Northampton earlier in the season, is Yorkshire's third-highest run-scorer in this year's Championship. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Asked whether he would like to continue as captain if the chance arose, Tattersall told The Yorkshire Post: “One hundred per cent. Obviously that’s completely down to whoever comes in as head coach, and then having a chat with Gavin (Hamilton, the new general manager) about how they want to take the team forward.

“But, as I’d like to think I’ve done my whole career, I’ll jump in and step up when needed, and if they think that I’m the right man to lead this team forward, depending on what happens with Shan going forward, then, yeah, I’ll fully take that on and take the responsibility.

“The lads have been playing some really great cricket, so if the opportunity came up I’d love to get stuck into it and do it full-time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tattersall’s leadership is rather like his batting - quietly efficient, understated, effective.

Shan Masood, who has missed five of the last six Championship games. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He describes his modus operandi thus: “Very calm, very chilled out. I just like to give the lads the chance to go out and do what they want to do, especially in the field.

“We’ve got lads who know what they’re trying to do with the ball, and it’s about not trying to give them too many thoughts. I’ll obviously chip in – I’m quite a methodical person, and I’ll try and use that at the right times and offer my advice at the right times in the right way.

“I just try to make the lads feel comfortable in the environment that we’re in for them to just go and express themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s credit to the players for turning up and producing when we needed them to in recent games. The difference we’ve found these last six games is we’ve just gone out and really grabbed our opportunities rather than let them slip through our fingers.”

Tattersall’s form has thrived with the extra responsibility. He has hit two centuries on Yorkshire’s current run and is their third-highest scorer in this year’s competition with 622 behind openers Adam Lyth (1,068) and Fin Bean (735). His wicketkeeping and fielding has also impressed.

“I just try to do my job as best I can. I feel like I’ve been playing some really good cricket all year, and maybe not quite had the opportunities earlier in the season when we had Root and Brook and long batting line-ups that were scoring lots of runs.

“My opportunities to maybe go out and score big runs were a little bit limited, but the last seven games, and especially the last three games, I feel like I’ve done what’s been required and managed to do well in some tough situations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it’s one more push for Tattersall and his troops as they seek to finish the season in style.

“Obviously we’re in a really good position; we know Sussex are playing Middlesex last game, and that plays into our hands potentially, and fingers crossed we can get back to where we belong in Division One.

“It would be nice to finish off with a victory at Headingley; those have been few and far between there over the last couple of seasons, and I’m sure it will be a great occasion.

“The cricket we’re playing, and the team we’ve got out at the minute - even the lads who are not playing at the minute - we fully expect ourselves to get over the line.