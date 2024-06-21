The dynamic all-rounder, a man who invariably rises to the big occasion, recovered from a difficult start to take two key wickets late in the game.

After Yorkshire scored 173-8, Thompson making the third-highest score of 22, Keaton Jennings hit his first three balls for four in a penultimate powerplay over that cost 16.

Thompson returned to bowl the 15th over, conceding 11 as Steven Croft and George Balderson sought to arrest a faltering chase.

Jordan Thompson wheels away in triumph after dismissing Lancashire's Steven Croft. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Lancashire still had hope when Thompson came back to deliver the 18th over, needing 43 from three, but he bowled Chris Green with the first ball and then castled Croft with the opening delivery of the final over, which effectively ended the visitors’ challenge.

“I found it tough in the powerplay,” said Thompson, who returned 2-49. “Keaton played some good shots against me and I was always trying to drag it back.

“The last couple of overs it was important that I turned up and got some vital wickets.

"It’s tough at that stage because you know there’s some good strikers - Blatherwick can hit a good ball, Woody hit me for six in the last over, and although Crofty was obviously the main man to get, it was important to nail it to those lads as well.”

Thompson felt Yorkshire’s was a challenging total as they came through by seven runs after restricting Lancashire to 166-8. He enjoyed the atmosphere generated by the 13,000-plus crowd, with Headingley even livelier than usual after England’s match against Denmark at the Euros was shown on the big screen.