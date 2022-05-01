Jordan Thompson proving key player for Yorkshire CCC with bat and ball

All-rounder: Jordan Thompson is equally adept providing lower-order runs and taking key wickets. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Were Thompson two places higher in the order, few would bat an eyelid.

He is – in terms of talent and temperament – a genuine all-rounder, a fine young player worth his weight in gold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thompson, 25, says he enjoys batting and bowling just the same. “I love doing both,” he said. “It’s very enjoyable. I like both parts of the game on the same level.

Yorkshire's Dom Bess (r) leaves the field with Jordan Thompson at lunch against Kent. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

“We’re very lucky that we’ve got all-rounders coming out of our ears at the club, lads who are able to bowl as a top-four seamer and hold the bat as well. We’ve got options everywhere. There’s so much variety in the club, and not just in the first team.”

Thompson made a fine half-century in the first innings of the recent match away to Northants, building on his unbeaten 42 in the six-wicket win against Gloucestershire in Bristol in the opening game.

He is philosophical about his position at No 8; he could bat higher, but Harry Duke (No 6) and Dom Bess (No 7) are fine players too, each bringing their own particular qualities, as Bess showed in making 89 against Kent on Saturday.

In addition, Matthew Revis, who scored his maiden first-class fifty in the same innings, is at No 9, having made his Yorkshire debut as an opener.

“I see myself, as my batting improves, hopefully moving up the order in the years to come,” added Thompson.

“I definitely feel like I’ve got the ability to go out there and score big runs, so it’s just another thing that I’m trying to work on.

“I’ve spoken to various people at the club (about it) and, in the long-term, I should probably be playing as a No 6 all-rounder, No 7 all-rounder.

“But I’ve got absolutely no problem with where I am at the moment: we’ve got lads who are deserving of their places above me, and the order at the moment suits itself to our game; everyone’s doing well.

“There’s a lot of depth (to the batting) and that’s massively important if we’re going to go far in this Championship season.”

In addition to supplying lower-order runs, usually with flair and plenty of flourish, Thompson has been entrusted with the new ball (the club has not been able to field Matty Fisher and Ben Coad together so far this season due to injury). Thompson is still learning his trade in that regard but is quick on the uptake.

“I am still learning with the new ball,” he admitted. “Probably less than half my career has been spent opening the bowling with the new ball, so it’s a learning curve.

“What I do is try and have an impact.

“I’ll do anything I’m told really, whatever Patto (captain Steve Patterson) wants.

“Whether that’s opening the bowling, or bowling first change, at the end of the day, I’m not really bothered.”

A team player at heart and a versatile one, too.