Jordan Thompson the hero as Yorkshire Vikings book T20 Blast Finals Day appearance with dramatic win over Surrey

What about “Dazball”?

When Darren Gough became director of cricket, he pinpointed improving Yorkshire’s white-ball record as a key priority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although that aspiration is a work-in-progress, Gough has overseen only the club’s third visit to a T20 Finals Day, achieved courtesy of a remarkable one-run win over Surrey.

Yorkshire's Jordan Thompson (right) celebrates taking the wicket of Sunil Narine in the final over of the T20 quarter-final with Surrey (Picture: PA)

In conditions that were never really suited to “Bazball”, “Dazball” or any other variety in keeping with the attacking philosophies of Gough and Brendon McCullum, the England coach, Yorkshire still scored enough runs, 160-5, to get the job done.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore led the charge with a fine 62, from 48 balls with five fours and two sixes, and Will Fraine played a gem of a cameo towards the end, striking 32 from 14 deliveries with three fours and two sixes.

Still it seemed no better than a reasonable total, albeit on a challenging pitch on which the ball had a habit of sticking in the surface, like a piece of food stuck between the teeth.

But after Surrey had moved to the brink of victory, needing only 13 from the last two overs with five wickets left, Yorkshire showed all the fight and spirit of Gough in his heyday.

Yorkshire's Shadab Khan (left) and Adam Lyth celebrate the wicket of Surrey's Ollie Pope during the Vitality Blast T20 quarter-final match at The Oval, London. (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA)

First, Matty Revis – launched for two huge sixes in his previous over by Jamie Overton – conceded just two from the first five balls of the 19th over. Although Laurie Evans launched the last ball over long-off for six, it was a spirited comeback by the 20-year-old Revis and it gave Yorkshire just a sniff going into the final over, from which five were wanted.

“The man who makes things happen” is what they call Jordan Thompson, and there is a bit of the Gough showman about the man who was entrusted to bowl that over.

After two runs came from the first three balls, Overton, who had cracked 40 from 21 with four sixes, hesitated over running a bye through to Kohler-Cadmore, who whipped off a glove and threw down the stumps with a direct hit.

It left three needed from the last two balls, and Sunil Narine made terrific contact with the first of them to the extent that had it been just a little further either side of Fraine at deep-backward-square, it would have gone for four and Surrey would have won.

Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore batting during the Vitality Blast T20 quarter-final match at The Oval (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA)

Instead, Fraine took a brilliant catch under pressure – what a night he had – and Surrey could only scamper a bye off the final delivery.

It was tough on Evans, who finished unbeaten on 35, having shared 67 with Overton in a 35-ball stand that looked to have won it.

Thompson and Revis, outstanding at the finish, built on some fine work from David Willey and Shadab Khan, who each took two wickets, Dom Bess chipping in with 1-16 from three overs.

Willey, who was not in the original squad but released late by England along with Surrey’s Ollie Pope, was a delighted captain at the end of it all.

Yorkshire's David Willey (second left) celebrates taking the wicket of Surrey's Will Jacks during the Vitality Blast T20 quarter-final (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA)

“I thought it was beyond us, I must admit, but we’ve played in some tight games this year and we’ve drawn on that,” he said. “It was great to see two younger lads (Thompson and Revis) step up and deliver when they did, and a great team effort.

“Tommo calls himself ‘the big show’. He loves these occasions, and if you’re going to tout yourself with that name, you’ve got to stand up. ‘Rev’ did a great job, too, and it was brilliant to see.”

After the match-ball had been ferried to the middle on a miniature pink car, Yorkshire fell to 9-2 after losing the toss. Adam Lyth was caught in the covers off a Will Jacks delivery that spun sharply, and Finn Allen skied the pace of Dan Worrall high to mid-wicket.

Kohler-Cadmore and Willey took the total to 35-2 by the end of the powerplay, to 59-2 at the halfway mark and eventually to 102 in the 15th over before Willey fell for 30 from 37, pulling Narine to Tom Curran at long-on.

Kohler-Cadmore departed in similar manner off Gus Atkinson, one of three catches for Overton, Shadab chipping in with 21 before he was strangled behind in the penultimate over during a Fraine-inspired finish that saw 57 come from the last five overs.

Surrey’s reply also started poorly – the curse of the pink car, perhaps, which brought the ball out again – as Willey had Jacks caught at third man in the opening over.

There were only two runs in it at the end of the powerplay, Surrey just ahead at 37-1, and the hosts struggled for momentum as Shadab bowled Rory Burns on the pull and then had England’s Pope sweeping to deep mid-wicket.

Fraine clung on at long-leg when Curran fell for a sprightly 36, top-edging a hook off Willey, and Surrey were 91-5 in the 14th when Bess had Aaron Hardie held at deep-square.