Jordan Thompson to leave Yorkshire CCC at the end of the season
Jordan Thompson, the Yorkshire all-rounder so nicknamed because of his match-turning ability with bat and ball, has agreed a three-year contract with Warwickshire.
The 28-year-old will leave Yorkshire when his current deal expires at the end of the summer.
Yorkshire said that they wanted to keep Thompson but were unable to agree terms.
Gavin Hamilton, the club’s general manager of cricket, said: “Whilst it’s obviously disappointing to lose Jordan, we understand his reasons and would like to take this opportunity to wish him all of the best for the future.
“The club would have loved to have kept him but were unable to agree contract terms.
"Jordan has put in some outstanding contributions for Yorkshire since debuting in 2018, and will continue to play a big part for the White Rose for the remainder of this season.”
In a statement on Warwickshire’s website, Thompson said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire and starting this new chapter.
“While it was a really tough decision to leave my home county of Yorkshire, the clear vision for the club and the opportunity to play alongside a number of familiar faces make this a truly exciting move for me. I’m genuinely looking forward to contributing here and for this next chapter of my career at Edgbaston.”
Thompson will officially join Warwickshire on November 1.
Ian Westwood, Warwickshire’s first-team coach, said: “Jordan is a three-dimensional, multi-format player who will be a great addition to our squad both on-and-off the field. He’s a quality performer who I believe still has his best days in front of him.”
Thompson has made 62 first-class appearances for Yorkshire, averaging 21 with the bat and 27 with the ball. He has also played 80 T20s for the club (averaging 21 with the bat again and 24 with the ball), plus one List A match.