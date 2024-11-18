Jos Buttler offers Yorkshire star an England ODI lifeline

Jos Buttler has his fingers crossed Ben Stokes and Joe Root are keen on white-ball returns for England in a bid to get the “team back to where we want to be”.

England have given youth a chance to shine since surrendering both limited-overs World Cups and they ended a tour of the Caribbean by claiming a first T20 series victory overseas in more than two years.

But they have lost 13 of 20 ODIs dating back to the start of last year’s World Cup debacle in India, with neither Stokes or Yorkshire’s Root pulling on coloured clothing for England since the end of that campaign.

Stokes opted out of consideration for this year’s T20 World Cup but he has intimated he would be open to a white-ball comeback when Brendon McCullum takes charge of England in all three formats in January.

Jos Buttler has just led England to a series win in the West Indies (Picture: RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

With the 50-over Champions Trophy three months away, Buttler wants to combine the inexperience of the likes of Jacob Bethell with seasoned practitioners in fellow 2019 World Cup winners Stokes and Root, pictured.

“I can’t speak for them individually but I hope they have white-ball aspirations – they’re two great players,” said England’s limited-overs captain after the fifth T20 was washed out in St Lucia.

“There’s a lot of depth in the team and a lot of experience out the team as well. There’s an exciting blend to get together and make sure that we get the white-ball team back to where we want to be.

“It’s conversations for the next few weeks with the guys in charge. The guys here have played really well. Some of the young players have done themselves no harm at all.

Joe Root last featured for England's ODI team at the 2023 World Cup (Picture: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

"There are people who aren’t here who will have aspirations to be in the white-ball side as well. It’s really exciting.”

When the coaching roles were split a couple of years ago, Matthew Mott’s ODI and T20 outfits took a backseat – especially in bilateral cricket – to McCullum as he rebuilt a languishing Test side.

But Mott’s sacking in June after another World Cup disappointment and England unifying the coaching roles under McCullum has led to the expectation there will be more of a crossover of talent in future.

“Naturally the teams will become closer in terms of personnel but the overall messaging will be coming from one man who is in charge of England cricket now,” said Buttler.

“The guys who play all three formats won’t feel it’s (being caught between the) red or white-ball (formats) as much anymore. Maybe you’ll see the same faces and the same guy in charge, no matter what colour the ball is. It’s certainly going to give more consistency.”

Buttler has also admitted that lightening his workload by giving up the wicketkeeping role has helped him to appreciate England’s T20 series victory over the West Indies even more.

England’s white-ball captain returned from four months out because of a calf injury as a specialist batter in five T20s in the Caribbean, delegating the gloves to Lancashire team-mate Phil Salt.

The decision allowed him to field closer to his bowlers and communicate with them more clearly, fast bowler Saqib Mahmood pointing out his success in a 3-1 win that owed plenty to Buttler’s shrewd calls.

While Buttler stopped short of committing to the switch full-time, he has relished the experiment after leading England to their first T20 series triumph overseas since October 2022.

“It’s been good for me to take one less thing off my plate,” continued Buttler.

“If anything it’s taken a load off – not having to practise my wicketkeeping drills and you’re not expending energy on that side.

“Maybe you’ve just got a bit more time to think and see how the game is panning out. Change is good sometimes. I’ve enjoyed being closer to the bowlers.”