AUSTRALIA seamer Josh Hazlewood has pinpointed England’s Harry Brook as one to watch in the Ashes, admitting the Yorkshireman will arrive Down Under with “no baggage”.

The countdown is on for an eagerly-anticipated series which begins in Perth on November 21 and both camps are starting to cast their eyes at the battle ahead.

A highly-decorated Australian attack will be coming up against the top two batters in the International Cricket Council’s Test rankings – with Joe Root at the summit and county colleague Brook just behind.

Sheffield-born Root has been part of three previous Ashes tours but has not been able to convert any of his nine half-centuries, while Brook is set for his first visit boasting a batting average of 57.55.

ONE TO WATCH: Yorkshire's Harry Brook could prove a success story for England Down Under in the Ashes Test series Picture: Ben Whitley/PA

And, despite a lack of experience in Australian conditions, Hazlewood expects the younger man to be be up to it.

“I think a fresh face like Harry Brook might find it easier. There’s no baggage behind him and he can just come out and play with freedom as he does,” he told reporters.

“I think he will adapt. He’s a good player. He’s at the top of the rankings for a reason, and he’ll be a tough challenge. When (Root) first came out, it was a little bit of a different attack.

“It was probably (Mitchell) Johnson and (Ryan] Harris and (Peter) Siddle. Gaz (Nathan Lyon) has been around a long time now, so he was probably there, but we sort of just jumped on the back of that.

PREDICTION: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood Picture: Ben Whitley/PA

“Joe’s probably in the form of his life as well, so they’re an unbelievable batting line, to be honest.”