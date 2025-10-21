'Just two hits to get going': Steve Smith delivers ominous Ashes warning

Steve Smith says he is primed to fill in as Australia captain for the Ashes with Pat Cummins a major doubt for next month’s first Test against England.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cummins declared last week he was “less likely than likely” to feature in the Perth curtain-raiser, starting on November 21, as he continues his recovery from lumbar bone stress in his lower back.

While no decision on his availability has officially been made, Smith, as Cummins’ right-hand man, is poised to lead the side again, having stood in on half-a-dozen occasions when the fast bowler has been sidelined, winning five of those Tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team is better with (Cummins) in it,” Smith told reporters. “Hopefully he can get right and if he plays three or five Tests, as many as we can get out of him, it’s the best thing for the team.

Ready to go: Steve Smith speaks to the media at Cricket Central in Sydney yesterday, just a month away from the opening Ashes Test (Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

“We’ll see what happens. Pat’s still got a few things that he can tick off. Obviously he said he’s unlikely for that first Test but you never know – he’s a healer, he gets well quickly.

“I’ve stood in a couple of times over the last few years. It’s nothing out of the ordinary. I know how the team operates, we’re in a good place, if it happens I’ll look forward to it.”

Smith captained Australia for 34 Tests from 2014-18 before resigning following the ball-tampering controversy, averages close to 70 with the bat when he skippers the national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I go to another level and try to set a standard,” said Smith. “It’s worked well when I’ve stood in over the last few years. It will be just a seamless transition.”

Smith has had a two-month sabbatical since his last match in The Hundred in August but he is poised to return to domestic action in the Sheffield Shield for New South Wales at Queensland next week.

The 36-year-old will play one more match to get himself firing on all cylinders to take on England although he is already raring to go for the blockbuster five-Test series.

“Honestly, it takes me two hits to get sorted,” added Smith. “I feel like I’m ready to go now.