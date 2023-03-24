Kate Cross and Reece Topley lead Northern Superchargers recruits in The Hundred draft

Kate Cross, Reece Topley, Tom Banton and Georgia Wareham were among the big-name signings for Northern Superchargers at The Hundred Draft this week.

England duo Topley and Cross were Northern Superchargers’ first picks of the men’s and women’s competitions, both new signings to the squad, while New Zealand men’s all-rounder, Michael Bracewell, will also make his first appearance for the Superchargers.

The women’s competition staged a draft for the first time with Australian all-rounder Georgia Wareham also signed by Northern Superchargers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hundred Draft saw 64 spots filled across the men’s and women’s competition, with the eight teams taking it in turns to select players – the order for selections is based on last year’s finishing positions.

Kate Cross of England will play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred in 2023 (Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The open market process will see the remaining 56 places filled in the women’s competition, while 16 spots remain up for grabs in the men’s competition by virtue of The Vitality Wildcard Draft, which will be held in the week commencing July 3.

Northern Superchargers Women's head coach Dani Hazell said: “We’re delighted to add England Women’s star, Kate Cross, to our team this year.

"We’ve got a very competitive squad with the likes of Georgia Wareham and Alyssa Healy, and we’re looking forward to getting out there and putting on a show at Headingley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All-rounder Bas De Leede said: “I’m really happy to be joining Northern Superchargers for the upcoming edition of The Hundred. I’ve heard great things about the team and the atmosphere at Headingley looks incredible. With a strong squad, I believe we can make a serious impact in the tournament and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Reece Topley of England was drafted by the Northern Supercharges (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)