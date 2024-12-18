Determined: New Superchargers' women's coach Lisa Keightley. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images.

Keightley, 53, said that the tournament has provided the women’s game with “a brilliant platform”. She said she wants to build on the work of Danielle Hazell, who is leaving after four years in charge of Superchargers, who narrowly missed out on qualification for last season’s eliminator having finished runners-up to Southern Brave in 2023.

“The opportunity to be head coach of Northern Superchargers is a huge honour, and I’m excited to build on the solid foundations laid over the past four years,” said Keightley, who is head coach of Sydney Thunder in the women’s Big Bash League and part of Delhi Capitals’ coaching staff in the Women’s Premier League.

“The Hundred has been a game-changer. It has provided the women’s game with a brilliant platform and given players the stage they deserve to showcase their skills.

“Headingley has been a shining example of how fans have embraced this exciting competition, and I’m really looking forward to being there next year.

“Our goal as a team is to win the competition, and with the core squad we’re working to retain before deadline day, alongside the players we’ll recruit through The Hundred draft, I’m confident we have the potential to achieve that.”

Keightley, who holds the distinction of having been the first woman to score a hundred at Lord’s, played nine Tests and 82 one-day internationals for her country.

She was head coach of England women from 2019 to 2022 and led the side to the final of the 2022 Women’s World Cup.

Sanjay Patel, the Yorkshire CCC interim chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lisa to the Northern Superchargers.

“With her extensive experience in both international and franchise women’s cricket, Lisa will play a key role in giving us the best chance to succeed and win the competition in 2025.

“We are excited to work with her as we look to promote a positive, entertaining and winning brand of cricket across our teams.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dani for her invaluable contributions over the past four years with Northern Superchargers women. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

Kirsty Bashforth, the Superchargers chair, commented: “We’re excited for the next chapter as we enter the fifth year of the competition.

“This milestone brings international experience and new opportunities for growth.

“We look forward to seeing each team evolve and enhance the competition.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Flintoff, the Superchargers men’s coach, who led his side to a fourth-placed finish in last season’s Hundred, has selected his 16-year-old son, Rocky, for the England Lions tour to Australia that starts next month.

Flintoff senior, the Lions coach, has picked a 16-strong party for the two four-day matches against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane, followed by a first-class Test against Australia A in Sydney.

The squad includes five players who have represented England at senior level: Shoaib Bashir, Pat Brown, Tom Hartley, Josh Tongue and John Turner.

It will give spinner Bashir, the Test spinner, exposure to Australian conditions before next winter’s Ashes tour, following a year in which his first 15 Test matches yielded 49 wickets at an average of 40.16.

