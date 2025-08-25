Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, he played arguably the best - and certainly the most dynamic - innings of their campaign as well, striking a 53-ball century against Durham at Scarborough.

It was the fastest hundred for the club in one-day cricket - beating Adam Lyth’s 60-ball effort against Northamptonshire at Scarborough nine years ago - and something of an eye-opener given that it was Bean’s first one-day century and that he has made his reputation as a determined opener in the red-ball game.

This time, coming in at No 5, with Yorkshire fielding an overseas batsman in Imam-ul-Haq as Lyth’s opening partner, the left-hander showed a string to his bow that perhaps some in the crowd did not realise he had, flaying the ball to all corners of North Marine Road in a match-winning display.

Fin Bean leaves the field after his record-breaking hundred for Yorkshire at Scarborough. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Now, as Yorkshire contemplate the prospect of a return to Scarborough for a home semi-final on Sunday in the One-Day Cup, which is guaranteed barring a mathematical miracle in the final round of group games on Tuesday, Bean said that the innings was significant for his self-belief.

He has played similar en route to the professional ranks - “when I’ve played school cricket, I’ve done stuff like that,” he said.

But, as he candidly put it, “it’s a different kettle of fish with this standard, and I've never really shown anyone I can do it before at this level”.

Now, no one can have the slightest doubt that the 23-year-old has what it takes to thrive in all formats - including in T20, in which he has yet to make his debut.

Bean hits out en route to the fastest one-day hundred in Yorkshire's history. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It’s just about trying to get my white-ball cricket going,” said Bean, as Yorkshire prepared to finish off their group campaign against Kent in Canterbury, the Group B leaders chasing a seventh win in eight matches.

“It’s not really gone to plan in the last couple of years, so a knock like that gives me a world of confidence going forward.

“I have done a fair bit of work on my white-ball game. Obviously, when I came in and got signed, I was straight in the red-ball team, so that has kind of been my priority.

“So, last winter, white-ball was definitely a thing that I looked at more, and it’s just having the confidence to go and play like that.

“It’s good to have another string. I’ve had a bit of success at the top of the order in red-ball cricket, so it’s nice to get a few runs in the middle and just to show that you’re a bit more versatile as a batter.”

Bean, who shot to prominence with a second XI record score of 441 against Nottinghamshire three years ago, does not mind where he bats in the 50-over set-up. He came in at No 4 in the victory against Sussex at Hove on Sunday, his presence a little lower down helping to break up a right-hand dominant line-up behind the openers.

“If that's my way into the team, I'm happy batting wherever,” he added. “As long as you play, it doesn't really matter.

“We’ve signed Imam, who's been fantastic, and obviously the old boy Lyth is still going strong. So, if that’s my way of getting in, I’m happy to bat there.”

Bean is part of a Yorkshire team chasing the club’s first one-day trophy since 2002. On the evidence so far, they will take some stopping.

“I think us young lads now, we’re not young anymore in a cricketing sense but more experienced,” he said.

“Lads are only 22, 23, 24 years old, but they’re starting to step up now and lads aren’t happy with 30s, 40s anymore. It's got to be 70s, 80s, and then 100s, which we've done.

“Obviously, Imam’s been a massive help with his calmness throughout, and there's always been partnerships around him, so we’ve had wickets in hand and a platform to be aggressive.”

Bean continued: “Everyone’s played their part, and it’s coming together nicely. Obviously, we want to win trophies and that’s the main focus, but we also have to take it game by game because it’s a funny old game at times and you don’t want to speak too soon.

“But we’re confident and we’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing. If we keep doing that, the rest will take care of itself.”

A semi-final spot is effectively guaranteed win, lose or tie in Canterbury given Yorkshire’s vastly superior net run-rate to their rivals.

The prospect of returning to Scarborough excites Bean and the players, who would face the winner of Thursday’s play-off between the second-placed side in Group A and the third-placed team in Group B.

“We love playing at Scarborough,” said Bean. “It’s a special place to play cricket, and there’s just something about it.

“I think everyone that comes and watches and stuff, there’s a feel about Scarborough that everyone loves and us players are the same.