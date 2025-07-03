Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old is taking charge of his 93rd Test as West Indies face Australia in the second of their three-match series at St George’s, Grenada, beating the mark of David Shepherd.

Kettleborough, who played 13 first-class games for Yorkshire between 1994 and 1997, is now targeting 100 caps.

“I’ve always seen Test cricket as the pinnacle of the game, so getting to 100 on-field Test matches would be the ultimate achievement,” he said.

Richard Kettleborough. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

“It’s a big honour (to take the English record).

“To overtake the late, great David Shepherd, who was one of my idols growing up, is something I’m very proud of.

“I actually stood with ‘Shep’ in a County Championship game in 2005 at Scarborough.

“That was a great experience,” added Kettleborough, pictured.

Jess Jonassen in action. Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images.

“I’d only been on the list for three years, but when I first started with the ECB in 2002 I was very lucky to have a lot of help from guys like David Shepherd, John Hampshire, Mervyn Kitchen, Peter Willey and Neil Mallender.

“All those guys were a great help to me, and continued to be so in the years that followed.”

Kettleborough umpired his first Test in 2010 when Sri Lanka played West Indies in Galle.

He was the youngest member of the ICC’s Elite Panel in 2011 and won the ICC’s Umpire of the Year award in 2013.

Only Aleem Dar (145), Steve Bucknor (128) and Rudi Koertzen (108) have reached a hundred on-field Tests as an umpire.

Dickie Bird stood in 66 during an era in which there is much less Test cricket than now.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire have signed Jess Jonassen, the Australia all-rounder.

The 32-year-old will join the squad in March after signing a two-year contract ahead of the club’s first season as a Tier One outfit in 2026.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining up with Yorkshire from next year,” said Jonassen, who has won five T20 World Cups and one ODI World Cup.

“There are some truly exciting cricketers in the squad, complemented by the experience of players like Lauren (Winfield-Hill) and Ami Campbell.

“Having played with Lauren at Queensland, she has always been so positive about the club and the coaching staff, so when the opportunity to join presented itself, it was one I couldn’t turn down.”

Rich Pyrah, head coach of Yorkshire women, said: “Signing a player of Jess’s quality is a real testament to the enduring appeal of Yorkshire CCC.

“Jess is a cricketer with proven international pedigree who we know will bring experience and a lot of skill.

“She is an immensely talented all-rounder and is exactly the kind of character we want in the team as we embark on Tier One next season.