Reflecting on their competition as a whole, which ended in semi-final heartbreak against Hampshire on Sunday, the head coach said: “I’m just disappointed for the lads.

“They played really well and were desperate to continue that in the semi-final.

“They deserved to get to the final. To win seven out of eight group games was an incredible feat.”

Anthony McGrath, centre, looks on as Yorkshire go down in the semi-final against Hampshire at Scarborough. The head coach believes that his players deserved to reach the final after a terrific tournament up to that point. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

McGrath acknowledged Hampshire’s superiority in Scarborough, where the visitors won by 18 runs on the DLS method to set up a final against Worcestershire at Trent Bridge on September 20.

He said that if his side keeps playing as they did for most of the tournament, suffering only one defeat in the group stage to Somerset at York, a shot at glory will come again.

“It’s not like we scraped through to the semi-final and had a lot of luck,” said McGrath, whose team finished top of Group B to advance directly to the semis.

“We actually dominated a lot of games, we won comfortably a lot of games.

Ben Cliff, left, and Dom Bess walk off dejected after Yorkshire's defeat in the semi-final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“So, for me, that’s a big positive which we can take forward, not just in white-ball cricket but as a club,” he said.

“As I said to the lads, if we keep playing like that then we’re going to be in the latter stages of competitions more often.”

Taking those last vital steps remains Yorkshire’s great challenge.

Remarkably, Sunday’s defeat was the 19th in their last 22 one-day semi-finals going back to 1979, prior to which they had won three out of three.

“It’s never nice to lose in a semi, and it’s got to stop somewhere,” added McGrath.

“We’ve just got to find a way to win against the better teams, find a way to win in these competitions.

“Once we do that, then we’re only going to grow, so we’ve just got to keep putting ourselves in that position and learn the lessons.

“When it got down to the line, we just didn’t quite do it, and it was a little reminder that we’re not quite there yet.”

Positives for Yorkshire were not difficult to find.

Progress to the last four was a collective effort, with plenty of youngsters making good strides.

The side was well-led by captain Dom Bess, who would perhaps benefit from a broader leadership remit, while the club found the opportunity to hand a one-day debut to two Young Lions – batsman Will Bennison and pace bowler Matthew Firbank, who played in the final group game at Kent.

Indeed, much went right before the penultimate hurdle.

“Everybody chipped in at certain points,” said McGrath.

“It’s just that when you get to knockout cricket there’s obviously going to be a loser and, unfortunately, it was us on this occasion, even though I thought we pretty much dominated the game against Hampshire for long periods.

“It’s disappointing because, as I say, everyone was desperate to get to the final but it wasn’t to be in the end.

“The bigger point for me is how we've played in this competition, both individually and as a group, and we've got to carry that on now in our cricket going forward.”

One thing that will give McGrath plenty of heart is the spirit within his side.

Every club, of course, talks about having a great team spirit to the point beyond cliche, but it was genuinely evident in Yorkshire’s performances, with many of the players having grown up together and having a close bond.

“You could see it in the field,” commented McGrath.

“Even running between the wickets – they’re all attitude things

“The spirit has been great and, yes, it’s easier when you win as we had been doing, but I think we’ll continue to see that spirit.

“Everyone was very down after the semi-final, obviously, but we’ve got to dust that off for the cricket ahead.”

The semi-final was one of those matches which, as the losing team, you surely wake up the next morning and wonder quite how it slipped from your grasp.

Although Yorkshire conceded too many runs at the end of the Hampshire innings, allowing them to go from 180-5 after 40 overs to a closing score of 304-6 from 50, they were well-placed at 139-1 in the 27th over before the second of two rain delays – and also after their target had been revised to 251 from 41 overs.

“For them to win that game, I thought they had to get wickets, and that’s exactly what happened,” said McGrath.

“I thought we did help them, if you look at the dismissals.

“But that can happen, and they’re a very experienced side, and it’s something we can learn from, definitely.