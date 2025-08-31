LAUREN WINFIELD-HILL scored a stunning, record-breaking 194 as Yorkshire beat Kent at Canterbury by 279 runs today to qualify for the semi-finals of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

Opener Winfield-Hill’s 126-ball effort with 34 fours and one six represents the highest ever individual List A score by a White Rose women’s or men’s player. She underpinned the county’s 404-5 total, which they comfortably defended.

With Kent bowled out for 125 inside 35 overs in reply, Yorkshire’s fifth win from nine games, this with the maximum of five points, was enough to seal fourth place in the table and a place in next weekend’s last four.

The White Rose county will face group winners Middlesex, likely to be at Radlett on Sunday, for a place in the 50-over final.

LEADING THE WAY: Lauren Winfield-Hill smashed a record-breaking 194 as Yorkshire clinched a Metro Bank Ciup semi-final spot with a 279-run win at Kent Spitfires. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Olivia Thomas’s leg-spin accounted for 3-22 from five overs in the home chase, while Jess Woolston, Claudie Cooper and Ria Fackrell all struck twice.

Records tumbled at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, where Winfield-Hill’s fabulous career best innings was supplemented by 54 for Erin Thomas and 69 not out for Maddie Ward. Both were season’s best scores, Ward’s a career best.

Winfield-Hill’s innings topped Darren Lehmann’s 191 for Yorkshire’s men against Nottinghamshire at Scarborough in 2001. Salliann Briggs previous held the record for the highest White Rose women’s score, 177 against Cheshire in 2006.

“It was a pretty complete performance, really,” said Winfield-Hill. “Not just me, but everyone that came in played well. Erin played really nicely, Mads too and Ami (Campbell, 36).

“We were then pretty clean in the field. No opportunities went amiss, and our bowlers bowled well. It’s about measuring ourselves to our standards, and I think we were close to that."

On blasting highest-ever individual List A score by a White Rose women’s or men’s player, she added: “Rich (Pyrah) told me when I came off, and it’s a pretty awesome thing to have by your name.