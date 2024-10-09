New deal: Lauren Winfield-Hill. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several players have moved to Durham - Hollie Armitage, Katie Levick, Bess Heath, Leah Dobson and Lizzie Scott, with more departures likely to follow.

In addition, head coach Danielle Hazell has moved to Yorkshire’s Tier One rivals, signing a three-year deal in the new restructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But at last some good news - to follow that of returning head coach Rich Pyrah - emanated on Wednesday from Headingley towers.

Rich Pyrah, the new Yorkshire women's coach. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Lauren Winfield-Hill, a former World Cup winner among multiple accolades, has put pen to paper on a four-year contract, with Yorkshire looking to build a side around her evergreen talents before they join Tier One from 2026.

“We’re starting at the first step with this new structure, and I can’t wait to help drive the culture,” said Winfield-Hill, the 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter.

“That’s something which really excites me.

“It’s the right thing for me, my cricket and my life; I really believe in the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to be part of putting Yorkshire back on the map in a really positive way and show that we absolutely deserve - and are passionate about - women’s cricket.”

Winfield-Hill, who will play state cricket for Queensland this winter, added: “I have a huge emotional attachment to Yorkshire cricket, and I’m so happy I’ve made the right decision.

“This is my home, it’s where my family enjoy coming to watch me play, and (wife) Courtney loves Yorkshire as well.

"It’s home for the both of us.”

Winfield-Hill, who came up through the Yorkshire age groups, has been capped 104 times by England and was part of the team that won the 50-over World Cup in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has long been an inspiration and role model for girls and women players and a fine ambassador, too, for Yorkshire CCC.

In recent times, Winfield-Hill has been a talismanic presence for Northern Diamonds, who won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 2022.

She was player-of-the-match in the Lord’s final against Southern Vipers, top-scoring with 65 and taking two catches and a stumping in the two-run victory, her summer also notable for helping Oval Invincibles to win the women’s Hundred.

Pyrah, for whom the next season promises to be challenging as a much-changed side competes in the new Tier Two, is thrilled to have Winfield-Hill on board, with more announcements expected to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lauren is a world-class cricketer, and we are delighted she has committed her future to Yorkshire women,” he said.

“Lauren is a winner with proven experience of excelling on the biggest stage, which is exactly where we aim to be at this club.

“Lauren is a superb first announcement for Yorkshire women.

"This is a long-term project and Lauren will play an important role as we prepare for the exciting next chapter in women’s cricket here at Yorkshire.”

Pyrah’s comments were echoed by Gavin Hamilton, the new Yorkshire CCC general manager, who said: “We are thrilled to have signed Lauren, who brings with her a wealth of experience and success at the top of women’s cricket.