The Yorkshire captain will turn 35 before that season is over but you wouldn’t have guessed it from the swing of her bat and the sweet sound off it too, or her enduring love for a sport she has graced with distinction.

“Someone like myself is obviously closer to the end than the start, but you don’t want to leave,” said Winfield-Hill, as she pondered the huge strides taken by the women’s game.

“You want to keep going because each year it feels as though there’s something more exciting to come, which is great.

Lauren Winfield-Hill. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“That’s why a lot of players are playing a lot longer than they would have done before; there are so many cool opportunities every year.

“I’ve still got four years at Yorkshire and I’ve always wanted to finish where I started.

"Whether I keep going after that, who knows, but I’ve always said that if I’m enjoying it and my body’s good, I’ll keep going.

“At the minute, I feel better mentally and physically than I did five years ago. I’ve got my body in a better place, and I’m enjoying the game for what it is.”

A fresh challenge always helps and as well as the general demands of the Yorkshire captaincy, Winfield-Hill is taking over at a pivotal time as the sport enters a new professional era.

Although Yorkshire will initially start in Tier 2 before moving to Tier 1 in 2026, following the controversial decision not to award them that status immediately, Winfield-Hill and Rich Pyrah, the new head coach, are treating it as if they are already there.

“We’re running the whole thing like a Tier 1 team in terms of what we’re doing off the field, the environment, team values, and so on,” said Winfield-Hill.

“We’ve talked a lot about being really brave. The girls have learned lots of new skills during the winter, so it’s about being brave and doing it in games and not being afraid to make mistakes.

“There’s no two ways about it, the standard’s not going to be as good as Tier 1, but I think we can do some really good things in terms of how we go about it this year.

“Let’s try and smash a few records, stretch ourselves. Can we get 300 in 50-over cricket consistently? Things like that, where it’s almost playing games within games and just seeing if we can really take the game on and lay down a bit of a marker. It’s about putting down a few flag poles in the ground and laying down a bit of a marker for really kicking on next year.”

This year will be a bit of a free hit for Yorkshire but there is no mistaking the club’s ambition. They would love to make an impact in the new T20 County Cup, an FA Cup-style competition involving all three tiers.

“We obviously want to win the Tier 2 stuff, no doubt about it,” said Winfield-Hill, “but I think the big thing for us is progression in that T20 County Cup

“We want to get through and play against Tier 1 teams, just to see where we’re at and how good we are and can be. In order or priority, that’s the big opportunity for us, the FA Cup style competition.

“But to win Tier 2 and bring some youngsters through that feel close and ready for Tier 1 cricket next year, that’s a big goal, too.”

Winfield-Hill is a huge fan of Pyrah, the former Yorkshire all-rounder, who she describes as “just a great bloke and a really awesome coach”.

“I’m just so happy to see him back in the game,” she added. “The girls absolutely love him, and he’s just so calm and consistent with his messaging.”