Lean, mean, batting machine Harry Brook not afraid to talk up England's T20 World Cup chances

The defending champions kick off their campaign against neighbours Scotland in Barbados on Tuesday and are among the favourites to be back at the Kensington Oval for the final at the end of the month.

And Brook was in no mood to puncture that optimism as the squad limbered up for their first training session across town at the 3Ws Oval - named after West Indian greats Frank Worrell, Clyde Walcott and Everton Weekes.

"Everybody's really excited. We fancy our chances. We've got a very good side, good squad depth around T20 cricket and we're confident we can bring it home again," he said.

Winning combination: England’s Yorkshire duo of Harry Brook, right, and Jonny Bairstow celebrate winning the fourth T20 against Pakistan last Thursday. How often can they do it in the World Cup?

If his words represented a step up on the usual 'one game at a time' playbook, then Brook's enthusiasm is understandable having rejoined his team-mates after an emotional, extended absence.

The 25-year-old withdrew from the five-match Test tour of India in January after his beloved grandmother took ill and he pulled out of the Indian Premier League when she passed away, before kicking off the domestic season with Yorkshire.

While professional matters took a backseat to personal ones, he used his time away from the international treadmill to sharpen up physically. He now looks in the best condition of his career, visibly slimmer than before and ready to reap the benefits.

"I had that long break – four or five months off – so I just tried to nail it as soon as I got home," he said.

England’s Harry Brook bats as he wins the match during the fourth IT20 match at The Kia Oval against Pakistan (Picture: Adam Davy/PA)

"I just tried to train as hard as possible, trying to lose a bit of weight and trying to get a bit leaner.

"I think for me batting in the middle order, taking twos are going to be quite a big thing for my game. I’ve been trying to get quicker at running over the last 12-18 months so hopefully it’s made a difference. It's fast hands as well, losing a bit of weight may make your hands go a bit quicker, and it helps in the field as well.

"It wasn’t in the nicest circumstances but that time with family was the most important thing for me. Trying to spend as much time as I could with my grandma at that time was the right call and I don’t regret it for a minute.

"But I did try and nail as much practice and fitness as I could and get myself in the right headspace. I had been travelling a lot so to have that little break from cricket was good and I was raring to go again when I went back and played for Yorkshire."

England managed to avoid morning showers to get a full net session in on Sunday morning and they will be hoping for similar luck when they take on Scotland, with the forecast already giving some cause for concern.

Ninety extra minutes are available before the game begins to be reduced, down to a minimum of five overs per side. In theory, at least, a shorter match works against the favourites as the margin for error narrows.

"Every game is important in a World Cup, we've just got the hope and pray the weather does stay away and we can get a game in," said Brook.

Jonny Bairstow is eager to make up for lost time and play his part in a successful defence of England’s T20 World Cup title.

Bairstow missed out when England triumphed in the last edition of this tournament at the end of 2022 after he broke his left leg in three places months earlier.

A painful recovery ensued before the 34-year-old returned to international cricket, but he was unable to help England produce a strong defence of their 50-over World Cup crown in India.

England bowed out in the group stage after they lost six of their first seven matches, which led to heightened scrutiny over the positions of captain Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott.

Both remained in post and a seven-wicket win at the Kia Oval on Thursday night clinched a 2-0 T20 series victory over Pakistan to provide the holders with much-needed momentum ahead of this month’s World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

“Completely different format. Different conditions, different group. So yeah, we’re going to the T20 World Cup very hopeful of putting on a good performance,” Bairstow insisted.

“Look, I missed out with an injury. It’s part and parcel of life. But yeah, we want to go out there and retain the World Cup.

“I want to be a part of winning another World Cup for England. It’s a special time to be playing with the lads and to go out to the West Indies is great fun.”