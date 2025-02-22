Australia’s fielding was brilliant, epitomised by Carey, whose catch at mid-on to send back Phil Salt will live long in the memory.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still England are in danger of leaving a week early, defeat in their opening match giving them no room for error in their final two group fixtures.

It had all been going so well for them when they made 351-8 after being sent into bat by Australia in Lahore, the highest score in the tournament’s history, surpassing - as every reader will know - New Zealand’s 347-4 against Donald Trump’s lot at the Oval in 2004.

Ben Duckett’s 165 was another tournament record, eclipsing Nathan Astle’s unbeaten 148 in that USA game, his stand of 158 from 155 balls with Joe Root (68) leaving Australia to make the highest successful run-chase in ICC tournaments.

Josh Inglis celebrates his match-winning hundred. Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images.

Make it they did as Josh Inglis, the Leeds-born batsman/wicketkeeper, achieved his maiden hundred in one-day internationals, reached from 77 balls with a pulled six off Jofra Archer.

Inglis, who played for Yorkshire’s age-group sides before his family emigrated when he was 14, finished unbeaten on 120 from 86 deliveries with eight fours and six sixes, Australia winning by five wickets with 15 balls left.

What a few weeks it has been for the innovative Inglis, who turns 30 on Tuesday week and has come far since representing Pool in the Airedale and Wharfedale Senior Cricket League.

Last month he became the 21st Australian to score a century on Test debut, against Sri Lanka in Galle; he now has hundreds in all three international formats.

Ben Duckett did not deserve to be on the losing side after a fine century. Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images.

Australia were 122-3 in the 20th over when Inglis walked out at the Gaddafi Stadium, with England on top, the crowd lively, and the dangerous Travis Head, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne back in the pavilion.

Matthew Short then perished a few balls later, the opener having contributed a career-best 63 before driving back a return catch, leaving the chase in peril at 136-4 close to halfway.

From the moment that he struck his first ball for four, crunching Adil Rashid through the covers, Inglis was outstanding – as was Alex Carey, his fifth-wicket partner, with whom he shared 146 from 116 deliveries to change the complexion.

Carey, from whom Inglis took the gloves for this game, chipped in with 69 from 63 deliveries before Glenn Maxwell, the former Yorkshire all-rounder, thumped an unbeaten 32 from 15 as he and Inglis added an unbroken 74 from six overs of mayhem at the death.

Defeat was particularly cruel on Duckett, who paced his innings well and hit strongly down the ground, his 165 coming from 143 balls with 17 fours and three sixes.

At one stage, England looked on course for a total of around 400, helped by the fact that Australia were heavily depleted by the absence through injury/unavailability of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who have almost 1,700 international wickets between them.

Australia’s fielding was brilliant, epitomised by Carey, whose catch at mid-on to send back Phil Salt will live long in the memory.

Carey ran to his right, leapt high and grabbed the ball one-handed with incredible athleticism; in contrast, England’s day was rather summed up when Archer spilled Carey at deep mid-wicket on 49 off Rashid, which would have left Australia 248-5 in the 38th.

England’s bowling, Rashid excepted, was poor, even if there was mitigation when the dew took effect, making the ball more difficult to grip. Archer’s 10 overs cost 82, Brydon Carse’s seven disappeared for 69, and Mark Wood shipped 75 from 9.3, Inglis pulling him for the winning six.

For England and Afghanistan, their next opponents, Wednesday’s match in Lahore is effectively a shootout to stay in the tournament.