Leeds Rhinos blow: James Donaldson out to build career away from Super League
The 32-year-old Cumbrian has made 112 appearances for the Headingley outfit over the past six years after previous spells with Bradford and Hull KR.
Highlights have included winning the Challenge Cup in 2020 and reaching the Super League Grand Final in 2022.
Donaldson recently graduated from Leeds Beckett University with a degree in quantity surveying, having combined training commitments with his studies.
He said: “We have got a big end to the season ahead and I will be doing everything I can to make sure we finish the season in the best possible manner.
“I will always be available to support the boys but this is an opportunity to start the next chapter.”
Reports claim Donaldson will play part-time for Bradford Bulls in the Championship next season.
Rhinos currently sit eighth in Super League ahead of hosting Catalans Dragons on Friday.