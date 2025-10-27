Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year the club withdrew its first team from the Yorkshire Premier League North on the eve of the season, claiming it did not have “a sustainable base of local players”.

The last two years have seen cumulative losses of almost £175,000 and dwindling attendances at Yorkshire’s games, with Scarborough’s decision to raise ticket prices by 50 per cent to £33 for adults last season attracting criticism.

All summer rumours circulated that the North Stand at North Marine Road might have to be pulled down due to safety reasons, having been propped up for last season’s fixtures by scaffolding work costing around £40,000 in order to comply with regulations.

Storm clouds are gathering at North Marine Road, the historic home of Scarborough Cricket Club. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com

Now matters are boiling over behind the scenes in what might be described as a toxic tug-of-war, a battle between a group of dissatisfied members on the one hand who want the board out and to help take the club forward themselves, and a board on the other which has not been for budging and which has brought in lawyers in an attempt to bat them away into the long grass.

Matters escalated after the club’s annual general meeting in March, when the late decision to abolish the first team was the subject of much disquiet amid claims and counter-claims that the decision had, in fact, been taken months earlier and ended up costing the club avoidable compensation at a time when it could no longer afford to pay players, albeit whose disquiet was said to have been anything but financial.

Three club members - the former Scarborough players Neil Fletcher, Robert Harrison and Darren Barton - put themselves forward to join the club’s board, promising immediate capital, business skills and important contacts but, to their frustration, were turned away, claiming that they were interviewed by someone who had not even heard of Adam Lyth, Craig White or David Byas, three of Scarborough’s most famous players, the first two being former England Test cricketers and the latter an ex-County Championship-winning Yorkshire captain.

As their concern at the management of the club increased, amid fears that Scarborough faced an existential threat that could see North Marine Road join the long list of sadly defunct county outgrounds such as Bradford Park Avenue, they set about obtaining signatures in an effort to force a Special General Meeting, gaining 91 - above the 75 threshold as laid out in the club constitution - including Messrs Lyth, White and Byas, no less, along with every member who had ever played for Yorkshire, 16 previous Scarborough captains, past club presidents and even the club accountant.

Yorkshire take on Sussex beneath leaden skies at Scarborough last summer. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

As the back-and-forth continued throughout the summer, with the agitated members not without support on the current Yorkshire board, it has to be said, which has told Scarborough to get its house in order and stressed that it will not prop it up with a blank cheque just because of The Hundred money, those members then wrote to the Scarborough board on August 24.

They offered it the option of co-opting on to it five of their number - the initial three of Fletcher, Harrison and Barton, plus fellow businessmen and former Scarborough players Tim Watts and Luke Jarvis, with Fletcher, Harrison, Barton and Jarvis to have responsibility for “local cricket and business development”, and Watts to handle “administration and accounts”.

They pitched this as an effort to avoid an SGM and the costs involved but made clear that they would otherwise trigger one by September 5, citing that “since the AGM many members and supporters of the club have become disillusioned with the direction of the club… fearing for its very survival”.

On that same day, September 5, they received a letter from Chadwick Lawrence, the Yorkshire law firm, acting on behalf of the Scarborough board.

This sought to clarify the identity of each signatory and the exact nature of the grievances/allegations, expressing surprise at members’ disillusionment given that “our client considered the matters raised at the AGM to have been sufficiently considered and resolved”. It added that “our client will not be strong-armed into engaging in unparticularised allegations or passing inordinate resolutions”.

In reply, the members wrote to the Scarborough club on September 9 requiring an SGM under clause 14 of the club constitution, which reads: “The Board or seventy-five or more members entitled to vote may require in writing the Secretary to convene a Special General Meeting of members within twenty-one days. Fourteen days’ notice shall be given to the members of all Special General Meetings…”

Citing “the board’s poor performance in several key areas of running the club”, they listed, in abbreviated terms here, the following items to be transacted:

The loss of the first-team which led to “reimbursements to the other 11 Yorkshire Premier League North teams amounting to £5,500”. “Financial mismanagement” resulting in cumulative losses of £172,326 in 2023 and 2024 which created “a real danger to the club’s future existence”. The ticket price rise which “alienated a huge swathe of spectators” who might therefore prefer the “more affordable” grounds of York and Headingley. “Neglect of the facilities” and the potential demolition of the North Stand “due to its condition and lack of investment”. “A complete disregard” for the club’s members with “no communication on the above issues and a lack of representation on the board of people who really understand local cricket and the Scarborough area, including the near total loss of all business members”.

The proposal further demanded the removal of board members Mark Arthur, the former Yorkshire chief executive, Kevin Grace (who has since gone anyway), Neil Duell, Louise Hanks and any other co-opted member since the AGM.

It called for the appointment of Fletcher, Harrison, Barton, Watts and Jarvis to a board on which only John Spencer - the main club sponsor - and Bill Mustoe (the popular former president who has since stepped down) would remain, to be augmented via the usual AGM process.

Three days later, back came Chadwick Lawrence, claiming that the SGM letter plus signatories was “wholly inadequate” and failed to address the board’s concerns. “The allegations raised are devoid of fact, absent of proper particulars or evidence and appear only to represent the misguided beliefs of a number of members,” the response asserted, adding that “we do not consider that your letter properly constitutes a valid notice to call a SGM”.

After taking their own legal counsel, the members replied on September 17, reiterating the validity of their SGM requirement and saying that any failure to convene it by September 30 would amount to “a deliberate breach of contract”.

The members further claimed in an email seen by The Yorkshire Post that Chadwick Lawrence was “unconstitutionally instructed” by the board to “obstruct the SGM procedure”, saying “it is not a request” to hold one but “a requirement”.

And there, at the time of writing, the matter sits, like a stubborn blockage in one of the North Stand toilets. The three-week deadline for an SGM has long since gone, with an atmosphere of hostility between the two parties.

Good news at Scarborough would certainly be welcome as the board continues to work away regardless.