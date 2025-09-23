Legendary umpire Dickie Bird dies aged 92

ACROSS this sunniest of Yorkshire days has fallen the darkest of shadows.

Dickie Bird - legendary former umpire and national treasure - has died at the age of 92.

The news was announced by Yorkshire County Cricket Club at six minutes past midday.

“It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92,” read a club statement.

“Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history. He is synonymous with Yorkshire cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters.

“In 2014, he was named President of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction, with the club winning two County Championship titles during his tenure.”

Born on April 19, 1933, Mr Bird played as a batsman for Yorkshire and later Leicestershire.

He went on to stand in 66 Test matches and 69 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals.

“Dickie Bird became a national treasure, known not only for his umpiring excellence but also for his eccentricities and warmth,” the club added.

“He was appointed an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cricket.

“He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy — and a legion of admirers across generations.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie's family and friends during this time. He will be truly missed by all at the club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history.”

Yorkshire are planning to honour Mr Bird before their final match of the season against Durham in the County Championship at Headingley, starting on Wednesday.