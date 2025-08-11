Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imam had reached 159 when he fell with five overs left in the Yorkshire innings, ensuring that Lehmann’s 191 against Nottinghamshire at Scarborough in 2001 is still on top.

Initially, Lehmann seemed surprised. “My record?” he queried.

“Yes, it still stands,” I replied.

Still the king of the castle. Darren Lehmann, holder of Yorkshire's record one-day score. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

“Does it? Does it really? I thought someone had got 200?”

“No, yours is still top.”

“Is it? Is it really?”

Lehmann paused briefly, buoyed by the news, and then quipped: “Well, he should have got on with it, then, shouldn’t he”, adding that “records are meant to be broken, that’s the way I see it”.

Imam-ul-Haq came within range of beating Lehmann's record at Wantage Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Despite smarting at the manner of his side’s 202-run defeat, the Australian added graciously: “Actually, the way that Imam batted, I would have had no dramas with that if he’d taken the record.

"Because that was a good knock, a really good knock.”

A good knock indeed as Iman helped Yorkshire to 374-5 (their fifth-highest one-day total) before they bowled out Northamptonshire for 172 to make it two wins from two in the One-Day Cup.

But not as good as Lehmann’s that day at North Marine Road – nowhere near, in fact.

Whereas Imam’s 159 came from 130 balls and contained 20 fours and two sixes, Lehmann’s 191 was fashioned from just 103 deliveries and included 20 fours and 11 sixes.

It was T20 batting before T20 in this country was even a thing, an innings that Lehmann described as the best he ever played in terms of clean ball-striking, coming just two days after Yorkshire clinched their first County Championship for 33 years. “I was still slightly inebriated, and everything I hit sort of just went where I wanted it to go,” he once told me.

Batting at the other end for much of that innings, during a Norwich Union League 45-overs-a-side game which Yorkshire won by 179 runs, was Anthony McGrath, now the Yorkshire head coach.

Also after the Northampton game I asked McGrath what he recalled of Lehmann’s display, the pair having shared 172 for the third wicket in just 22 overs - a stand to which McGrath contributed 38, emphasising Lehmann’s dominance.

“We’d just won the Championship, so there were a few sore heads,” said McGrath.

“I was batting with ‘Boof’ for most of his innings, and I was getting ones and he was hitting fours and sixes, that’s what I remember, and feeling highly inadequate at the other end.

“It was an unbelievable innings. At certain points he was nominating where he was going to hit the bowlers, that’s how good it was, and I had a great view from the other end.”

In the Nottinghamshire team that day was Kevin Pietersen, who eventually had Lehmann caught on the long-on boundary. Greg Blewett – Yorkshire’s overseas player two years earlier – was also on the opposition.

“Greg Blewett was one of Lehmann's good mates, and I remember that he was just laughing while we were out there batting,” added McGrath. “That’s how incredible some of ‘Boof’s’ shots were.

“It topped off a great weekend. We won the Championship and then to follow it up with that was special, although I think when I got out after we’d put on 170 and I got 30-odd, I probably got slow handclaps, so I try and forget about his 191.”

On a more serious note, McGrath was delighted with Imam’s display at Wantage Road, and also the impression that the Pakistani has made generally since joining the club on a two-month deal.

The 29-year-old left-hander, nephew of the great Inzamam-ul-Haq, another ex-Yorkie, was playing his third innings for the club after scores of 19 against Sussex in the Championship and 55 against Warwickshire in the One-Day Cup.

“We obviously know that he’s got international class - his List A record is sensational - and he played superbly,” said McGrath.

“I suppose in some ways we were lucky he was available and could come straight over, and he’s hit the ground running.

“It can go the other way where you get someone in at the last minute and it takes a while for them to get used to the conditions, but I think with Imam having played at Somerset before it's probably helped.

“He’s level as a guy, he doesn’t get too flustered, and if he has a couple of dot balls he doesn’t panic and he’s got a great temperament.”

In addition to Lehmann’s 191, there have been four higher scores for Yorkshire in one-day cricket. Travis Head, another Australian, hit 175, Jonny Bairstow 174, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 164 and Matthew Wood 160.