Leicestershire v Yorkshire: White Rose reunited with former captain Shan Masood

The Pakistan Test captain was not retained as an overseas player by Yorkshire this summer, moving instead to Division Two Leicestershire.

Masood spent two seasons at Headingley and helped the club to County Championship promotion last season.

Now he is set to line up against them at the Uptonsteel County Ground (6.30pm start), where Leicestershire must win and hope that Bears simultaneously lose their final game away to bottom club Derbyshire to gatecrash the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast.

Masood, 35, has had an underwhelming Blast season to this stage.

He has played in 12 of the Foxes’ 13 matches, scoring 239 runs at an average of 23.90, with a top score of 45 not out on debut against Derbyshire - another of his former counties - at the Uptonsteel County Ground in May.

Masood managed only six runs when Leicestershire lost at Headingley last month, Yorkshire delivering one of their better displays of the Blast competition to prevail by the whopping margin of 106 runs.

After Yorkshire scored 213-7 from their 20 overs, captain Dawid Malan top-scoring with 88 from 48 balls and Will Luxton contributing 62 from 34 deliveries, Masood and his team-mates folded for 107 with 3.1 overs of their innings unused.

Masood fell to a catch off Adam Lyth, the part-time off-spinner, on a day when another spinner, Jafer Chohan, stole the show with impressive figures of 4-27.

For Yorkshire, Masood made 25 appearances in T20 cricket, scoring 400 runs exactly at an average of 22.22.

He managed only one half-century in that time, striking 61 from 41 balls against Lancashire at Headingley in June last year to help his side to a narrow seven-run triumph.

Yorkshire were beaten by Lancashire in the Roses match last night, with the men from across the Pennines having already qualified for the knockout stages.