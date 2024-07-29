Ottis Gibson felt that the pitch looked likely to be full of runs, yet only 335 were scored for the loss of 20 wickets.

Unfortunately for Yorkshire and their head coach, Nottinghamshire scored most of them, and they left the small village near Mansfield on Sunday with a comfortable victory in the One-Day Cup.

“We’ve got to park that now and move on to the next one,” said Gibson.

Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson wants his side to learn from their defeat at Sookholme on Sunday as they prepare to play Sussex in York on Wednesday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Everybody is beating everybody in the competition so far. We’ve just got to find some consistency on how we’re going to play.

“We’ve got some young guys in the dressing room, guys who are learning, guys who are improving, so we’re not going to dwell on one poor result.”

That result seemed to take Gibson by surprise, given how well his team had performed in the first half of the fixture.

As attention now shifts to the next Cup game, against Sussex in York on Wednesday, he feels that lessons can be learned from how Yorkshire failed to chase down 210, sinking to 53-8 before eventually being bowled out for 126, seamer Brett Hutton taking 6-38 after Ben Coad had earlier captured a career-best 4-14 for the visitors.

James Wharton displays his athleticism in the recent T20 Blast. The Yorkshire batsman has epitomised a fine fielding performance so far in the One-Day Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Firstly, to bowl them out for 209 was a good effort,” said Gibson. “If I’m being ultra-critical, we could perhaps have restricted them to a lower total, but we bowled nicely overall.

“One guy from their side then basically took us out. Hutton bowled really well - as Ben Coad had done for us - and we knew he was going to be a handful, but there were a few unforced errors in our batting and it was a lesson for us, for the young guys in the dressing room, when someone is bowling like that.

“You have to make a decision one way or the other - are you going to stay there and be a sitting duck, or are you going to take the positive option and run down the wicket, perhaps, and find a way to score, because sometimes you have to do that, so that’s a lesson for our guys.”

More positivity in terms of decision-making and approach, therefore, seems to be the message, at least in circumstances in which a quality bowler has the wind in his sails.

At the same time, there would seem to be no need for panic; Yorkshire delivered a fine performance in their opening match against Surrey at the Oval, winning by 25 runs on the DLS method, and the Sookholme setback was an unusual one, the game having more of a red-ball feel, in fact, than the type of free-scoring white-ball affair that is commonplace these days.

York’s Clifton Park ground, a not dissimilar setting to the lovely one at Sookholme, has often favoured free-scoring cricket since it joined the one-day circuit in 2021.

In the six matches held there, three of which Yorkshire have won, to go with two defeats and one no-result, the average score by the side batting first (discounting the no-result fixture) is 290, with three scores over 300.

If that highlights the need for bowlers to be on their mettle, perhaps more so than batsmen, it also suggests the importance of good fielding to keep down the runs. That is one aspect of Yorkshire’s cricket that Gibson has been pleased with in the first two games, with excellent catching and ground work on view.

James Wharton’s spectacular catch at The Oval, for example, running back at deep cover to take the ball one-handed over his shoulder, will be replayed in the mind for many years to come. He has not been the only one to shine in that area.

“Our fielding has been fantastic,” said Gibson. “We’re doing a lot of really good things. It’s a different side to the T20 side. It’s a younger, more energetic side.

“There’s more energy in the field with the youngsters, and a lot of the guys have played cricket together growing up, so they know each other quite well, and they’re geeing each other on.

“Fielding can be the difference between winning and losing. Wharton’s fantastic catch at the Oval changed the game. These things can happen, and the energy has been good.”

Have Yorkshire done anything differently with their fielding this year, in training and preparation?

"Not really,” says Gibson, who believes it all comes down to individual responsibility.

“Fielding is an interesting one,” he added. “Jonty Rhodes, the greatest fielder of all time, says – ‘it’s on you’.

“Fielding is an attitude, and these young guys have that attitude, and that’s what we need.

“Going forward, it’s ‘what does your attitude say about you when you field?’ If you see me standing around in the field like I don’t want to be there, you know what my attitude is saying.