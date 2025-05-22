Positive: Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

They head into the game against leaders Nottinghamshire at Headingley on Friday second-bottom of Division One after three defeats in their opening six matches but full of confidence that they can yet force their way into title contention in a league in which no side has yet pulled away.

Only 40 points separates them from a Nottinghamshire team who suffered their first defeat of the campaign against Durham in Chester-le-Street on Monday, leaving just defending champions and current second-placed side Surrey (Yorkshire’s conquerors by an innings at the Oval) unbeaten in a division that remains wide open.

A good win this week would put Yorkshire back in the mix with the fixture marking the halfway point in the 14-match programme before the competition takes a break for the opening stages of the T20 Blast.

Back in the starting XI: Harry Duke. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“The league is the league so you get what you deserve, but if you look through the games so far and take the emotion out of it then we should be far higher than we are and that can give us confidence if we look at things in the right way,” said Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach.

“We've had two unbelievable performances, against Worcestershire and Essex, winning the first one by a record 500 runs and then dominating Essex down at their place where they don’t normally lose.

“We’ve had two indifferent performances, against Hampshire and Warwickshire, where we perhaps could have won and maybe apart from a couple of bad hours we were pretty much on top.

“And we’ve had two games where we've been outplayed, and we’ve been outplayed because we’ve lost belief, but as soon as we get that I have absolutely no doubts that we can achieve what we all want to achieve because it’s not a skill thing, it’s not a talent thing, it’s just that belief that we can compete day-in, day-out because, in my opinion, we’re far better than where we are at the moment.”

Surrey showed last week what a victory can do, the win over Yorkshire shooting them up the table to within three points of the lead.

Yorkshire themselves showed that it is far too early to jump to conclusions at this time of the year when they followed a winless opening half of last season with five victories in their last seven games to clinch promotion.

“That win last week put Surrey right up there, and it’s similar with us this week,” said McGrath.

“If we beat Notts then we're back in there, and then we’ve got two Championship games in the middle (of the T20 Blast) against Notts again and Essex, and suddenly if you can win two or three games it’s a completely different picture.

“Yes, the table at the minute doesn’t look great, but points-wise and context-wise, I think we’re well in this league.

“Obviously the expectations around Yorkshire cricket are that we need to be at certain levels and we have to back that up now with how we think and how we play.”

It must have been a challenging few days for McGrath, who has lost his captain, Jonny Bairstow, to the latter stages of the Indian Premier League as well as both of his overseas pace bowlers, Ben Sears and Jordan Buckingham, to injury.

Jonny Tattersall - the obvious replacement for Bairstow as captain, having led the side to promotion last year - is out with an injury to his left wrist, a problem that he has been managing since the winter and which flared up again when batting against Surrey.

Harry Duke will replace Tattersall behind the stumps, while Dawid Malan (groin) is battling to be fit.

Dom Bess would perhaps be a candidate to stand in as captain, with Yorkshire once more taking the positive option of leaving 12 millimetres of grass on the pitch to assist pace, carry and the chances of a result.

“We're missing a few players,” said McGrath, “but, again, you have to look at it the other way and it’s a great opportunity for the guys who come in.

“Dukie’s going to keep wicket with Tatts and Jonny out, and he’s done really well in the second team and it’s a great chance for him.

“The lads who have been bubbling in and around the squad will come in, and it’s a chance for the other guys who have not started as consistently as they’d like to put their hands up as well.

“We’ve still got some senior guys in there, guys like Tommo (Jordan Thompson) and Coady (Ben Coad), guys who’ve been around a long time and who will want to put their hands up, and the 11 we put out I expect to be able to beat Notts this week, without doubt.”