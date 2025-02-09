Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No doubt investing in electrical infrastructure is not quite as rock ‘n roll as pumping cash into competitions such as The Hundred; after all, who would prioritise forking out on 100 watt bulbs in favour of expanding global franchise networks?

As it turned out, a malfunctioning generator was identified as the culprit at the Barabati Stadium, where play was suspended in the seventh over of India’s chase during the second one-day international in Cuttack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the fault had been fixed and the action had resumed - but only after another delay while someone worked out how to turn off the Michael Jackson track Billie Jean that was blurting out over the PA, the DJ having apparently fallen down the toilet or else gone off to look for an electrician, India swept to a target of 305 to win by four wickets with 33 balls left, sealing the three-match series with one game to play.

One of the floodlights flickered and then went out completely in Cuttack, delaying play in the second one-day international. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

For England, who have now lost six of their seven matches on tour after India took the T20s 4-1, the signs were already looking ominous when one of the eight floodlights at the ground initially started to flicker before going off completely, the crowd’s attempt to keep the players on by holding up the torches on their phones not persuading the umpires.

India’s score stood at 48-0 in reply to England’s 304, the tourists having been dismissed with one ball of their 50 overs left in a fair-to-middling display in which the top-six all made between 26 and 69 as no one produced a match-defining innings.

Joe Root’s 69 from 72 balls with six fours was the closest to it, a typically well-paced effort that showed the value of rotating strike as much as trying to strike every ball rotating through the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a soft dismissal in the crucial closing stages, spooning into the off-side when the surge was afoot, allied to that of Jos Buttler in not dissimilar manner a few moments earlier, stymied momentum which Liam Livingstone’s 41 from 32 at the end only partly regained.

Rohit Sharma celebrates a sparkling century. Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images.

Still England had a reasonable score, Ben Duckett riding his luck to hit 65 and Harry Brook chipping in with 31, following the X-rated departure of Phil Salt, who slogged across the line to ruin a fine foundation he helped to create - 81-0 inside 11 overs on a slow but good batting pitch.

After the excellent Ravindra Jadeja took 3-35 with his left-arm spin, it was a score soon put into context by Rohit Sharma, the India captain, who has struggled of late in the way that batsmen invariably do when they are nearer to 40 years old than to 35.

Sharma, who turns 38 in April, had gone 15 innings without a fifty in any format, a drought during which he had seemingly been batting with all of the floodlights off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It did not take long for things to click now, two early offside sixes off Saqib Mahmood, along with a wristy six off Gus Atkinson, indicating that the eye was in and the levers working in perfect sync.

Mark Wood, England's fastest bowler, was treated with disdain. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Sharma spanked seven sixes en route to his 32nd one-day international hundred, but it was a shot that fizzed on the bounce towards the boundary, as opposed to one that flew over it, that perhaps left the biggest imprint on the memory.

Mark Wood, bowling at over 90mph, was mere fodder on that occasion as Sharma gave him the charge and creamed him to the cover rope, with further sixes off the Durham man over mid-wicket making one of our fastest bowlers - quite possibly the fastest ever - look positively pedestrian.

Having reached his fifty from 30 balls, Sharma needed only 46 more for his century, raised with a six over long-off off Adil Rashid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roar that greeted the shot was matched only by Sharma’s announcement at the toss that Virat Kohli was back in the team after a knee injury, and when Shubman Gill’s dismissal (which ended an opening stand of 136 with Sharma inside 17 overs, to which Gill contributed 60) brought Kohli to the crease at No 3.

This was not king Kohli’s day, though, as he left the theatre with just five to his name, caught behind pushing forward at Rashid after England reviewed.

Sharma and Shreyas Iyer added 70 before Sharma rather gave it away, skying a full toss from Livingstone to Rashid at mid-wicket to depart for 119 from 90.

Another needless dismissal followed when Shreyas came tearing up the pitch as though being pursued by a pit bull terrier after Axar Patel gently turned Rashid to leg and rightly sent back his partner, who was unable to regather his ground to end a fine innings of 44.