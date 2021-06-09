Lockie Ferguson proud to be part of ‘glorious and historic’ Yorkshire CCC

The New Zealand fast bowler said that he was proud to sign for a club with such a rich and glorious history.
“When Yorkshire comes knocking to ask you to come play for them, then of course it’s a yes,” said Ferguson.
“I’m very excited to be part of a county that has such great history and lineage of great players.”
Ferguson also spoke warmly of the Yorkshire supporters.
“I heard last year that the fans still bought their season tickets because they wanted to support the club, and I think that’s amazing,” he added.
“Obviously they are very close to the club and want to leave their money in to make sure they are sound for the years going forwards.”
And Ferguson sees no reason why he and his new colleagues cannot reward those supporters with plenty of good times in the T20 format.
“On paper we’ve got a very good side and we cover all bases,” he said.
“There’s a huge amount of seniority and experience there, so hopefully we can go really well.”