Lockie Ferguson proud to be part of ‘glorious and historic’ Yorkshire CCC

BOOST: Lockie Ferguson celebrates with Martin Guptill after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Naim Sheikh in a T20 clash in Hamilton in March this year. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The New Zealand fast bowler said that he was proud to sign for a club with such a rich and glorious history.

“When Yorkshire comes knocking to ask you to come play for them, then of course it’s a yes,” said Ferguson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m very excited to be part of a county that has such great history and lineage of great players.”

Ferguson also spoke warmly of the Yorkshire supporters.

“I heard last year that the fans still bought their season tickets because they wanted to support the club, and I think that’s amazing,” he added.

“Obviously they are very close to the club and want to leave their money in to make sure they are sound for the years going forwards.”

And Ferguson sees no reason why he and his new colleagues cannot reward those supporters with plenty of good times in the T20 format.

“On paper we’ve got a very good side and we cover all bases,” he said.