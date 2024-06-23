“I used to love batting here,” Boycott told the gathering of 200 or so guests - although ever the perfectionist and consummate professional, he seemed more concerned about one that he didn’t get than the dozen that he did.

“In my last match here I got 61,” he bemoaned, which was actually his final first-class innings in 1986.

“I ran myself out and I should have got a hundred.

Adam Lyth acknowledges the applause of the North Marine Road crowd. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I should have got a hundred,” he emphasised for effect.

Also at that dinner, with their team-mates and coaches, were the Yorkshire opening batsmen Adam Lyth and Fin Bean.

As Boycott looked on in the marquee on Sunday, they produced a masterclass worthy of the great man himself, batting until the clock had ticked just beyond 5pm to compile a first-wicket stand of 307 out of an opening day total of 348-3.

Lyth, the senior man, went one-third of the way towards Boycott’s Scarborough tally with his fourth first-class hundred at North Marine Road (and 36th in total), striking 129 from 243 balls with 14 fours and a six. Bean, a 22-year-old of burgeoning ability, top-scored with 164 from 250 deliveries with 18 fours and six sixes, his fifth first-class century, and his first at this venue.

Fin Bean celebrates his century. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Along the way they broke some notable records, as well as achieving Yorkshire’s first 300 opening stand since Lyth himself and Alex Lees did so at Northampton ten years ago.

Most significantly, theirs was the highest first-wicket partnership ever made at Scarborough, beating the 243 by Jack Hobbs and Herbert Sutcliffe for HDG Leveson-Gower’s XI v New Zealanders in 1931.

It was also Yorkshire’s highest first-wicket stand against Gloucestershire, eclipsing the 274 between Percy Holmes and that man Herbert Sutcliffe again at the Wagon Works ground at Gloucester in 1927. Not the best of days for old Herbert, in other words.

Throw in some lovely sunshine, with dreamy blue skies and a breeze that lapped lazily at the pin-striped deckchairs in front of the marquee, and this was as good a day for Yorkshire as they have had for a while. More importantly, they have laid a platform for what they hope will be their first Championship win of the season, which would be the perfect way to start the summer’s second half.

Fin Bean hits the ball away en route to three figures. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Spare a thought, however, for Graeme van Burren, the Gloucestershire captain. Perhaps seduced by the initially overcast skies of early morning before the sun emerged, and by a more inexperienced home batting line-up than usual with captain Shan Masood absent with concussion sustained in the Roses T20, he consigned his men to what is commonly known as “a day in the dirt”, no doubt getting one or two dirty looks from them in the process.

If one was seeking to sum up the appeal of county cricket in one image, no easy task, then it would perhaps look something like a Lyth cover-drive in the sunshine at this ground.

We have seen him play the shot so often that we have become almost blind to its beauty, in much the same way that whoever cleans the room at the Louvre Museum in which the Mona Lisa is housed must eventually become blase.

The shot was a particular feature of Lyth’s latest hundred, his fourth of the season, and his second against Gloucestershire. Eight of his 14 fours were cover-drives, indeed, strokes with which he raised his fifty and also his century.

One could pay Bean no higher compliment, in fact, than to say that some of his own cover-drives were positively Lyth-like. He also showed – not for the first time – the capacity to hit a long ball as well as to knuckle down in the traditional style of an opening batsman, taking a particular liking to a Popular Bank which he several times peppered with leg-side sixes.

One of Bean’s sixes, launched over mid-wicket into the top tier of the pavilion, was collected and thrown back by Will Smith, the match referee. Once a cricketer, always a cricketer…

With the pitch good for batting and the bowling functional, the openers made it look simple at times. The first real chance did not arrive until 285 runs were on the board, Lyth dropped by a diving Cameron Bancroft in the gully off Beau Webster, not the easiest opportunity, flying to his right.

Van Buuren it was who eventually made the breakthrough, Bean cutting his left-arm spin to backward point, where Zaman Akhter held on. Fifteen more had been added when Lyth finally fell, bowled trying to drive Ajeet Singh Dale as he ran down the slope at the Trafalgar Square end.

As Lyth surveyed the wreckage of his stumps, he made to beat them into further submission but thought better of it; no doubt he was too tired by then in a ny case. He departed to the strains of a standing ovation, a man still at the height of his powers at the age of 36, in the midst of an excellent summer in the Championship and T20.