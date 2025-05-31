MADDIE WARD says she is ready to take on the Yorkshire captaincy as the team head into the Vitality Blast in confident mood.

Ward will make her competitive captaincy debut on Sunday, leading the county in the Blast Tier 2 opener against Derbyshire Falcons at Headingley (2.30pm).

The 20-year-old deputises for regular captain Lauren Winfield-Hill, who has now joined Essex Eagles on loan for two months of Tier 1 cricket ahead of the Hundred.

Ward’s fellow vice captain Rachel Slater is also sidelined with a fractured wrist.

ALL-ROUND CONTRIBUTION: Yorkshire's Maddie Ward hits out against the Bears. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I’ve had a couple of games where I’ve done it. We had a friendly against Lancs recently where I captained, and I also did it on tour (Abu Dhabi) in pre-season,” said Ward.

“I’ve just tried to learn as much as I can from Loz (Winfield-Hill) – how she goes about things.

“It’ll be a good challenge, but I’m 100 percent looking forward to it.”

Ward’s Yorkshire are rightly buoyant ahead of the game, having won six out of eight matches so far this summer – three in each of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2 competition and the Vitality County T20 Cup knockout event.

LEADING LADY: Yorkshire's Maddie Ward (left) with Ami Campbell. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

In the latter, Yorkshire beat Essex Eagles in round three before losing their quarter-final to another Tier 1 opponent, Warwickshire Bears, at Weetwood last Saturday.

Already this season, Yorkshire have beaten Derbyshire twice. At the start of the month, they beat them in the One-Day Cup at Derby and at Harrogate two days later in the first round of the County Cup.

“Against them we’ve had two quite big wins,” added Ward (pictured). “But we’re not guaranteed to have the same result again. Something Rich (Pyrah, head coach) is big on is staying level, and that’s what we have to do.

“So, stay level and keep doing what we’re doing. We’re going about our cricket really well at the minute.”

Winfield-Hill is on loan in Tier 1 for the Blast, so too is Dutch international batter Sterre Kalis with the Bears.

So far this summer, Ward has played as an all-rounder, batting in the middle order and bowling spin.

But the former England Under-19’s main suit is her wicketkeeping and that’s the role she will take on now that Winfield-Hill has departed.

“The plan this year with Maddie was always, ‘When Lauren’s here, you’re going to bowl; when she’s not here, you’re going to keep’,” explained Pyrah. “She’s done really well has Maddie.

"With Lauren and Sterre out on loan, we have a couple of injuries as well, we’ve got a young team. But it gives opportunities to others.”

Ward has actually recovered from a split webbing on her right hand – suffered against the Bears last Saturday – to play against the Falcons, who have lost all five matches so far this summer across the two formats.

As for Yorkshire’s start to the summer, Ward said: “That first game of the season, when we lost against Worcester, that wasn’t ideal. We let the occasion get to us.