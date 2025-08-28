Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyth congratulated Wharton on achieving the rare feat of hitting centuries for Yorkshire in all formats of the game – first-class, one-day and T20, something only previously done by Lyth and Jonny Bairstow.

Wharton's 118 against Kent at Canterbury in the One-Day Cup added to his two County Championship hundreds (188 against Derbyshire at Chesterfield and 285 against Northamptonshire at Headingley, both last year) and an unbeaten 111 in T20 against Worcestershire at Headingley two years ago.

It cemented his status as a “man for all seasons” and a mainstay now of the club’s top-order.

Perfect pose: James Wharton in action for Yorkshire at Scarborough last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It was quite nice to do it,” said Wharton as he followed in the footsteps of two of Yorkshire’s best-ever players in Bairstow and Lyth.

“‘Lythy’ said ‘welcome to the club’ as soon as I walked off, so he was obviously quick to let me know.

“But, no, it was quite nice and hopefully I can build on that now. It’s been a bit of a trend this season for me sort of getting past 50 and getting 60s, 70s, 80s but not quite kicking on, so hopefully I can do more of that.”

Wharton, 24, has had an unusual season in statistical terms.

The century in Canterbury was his first of the campaign despite a strong level of consistency which had brought him 12 scores in all cricket between 58 and 88 prior to that innings.

Tall and powerful and a fine fielder too, Wharton admitted that the lack of a three-figure innings was irritating him after he went into the Kent game on the back of 84 against Durham at Scarborough last Friday and 85 against Sussex at Hove on Sunday, both one-day career-bests at the time.

However, he plays the game in the right manner and without the slightest air of someone who puts personal milestones above the team objective, still going for his shots whenever he can and playing a considerable part in the camaraderie and team spirit that has been so evident in Yorkshire’s run to the semi-finals.

“It's not been a monkey on the back, but sort of getting to 80 and then getting out a few times this year has been quite frustrating,” he added.

“To actually kick on and do it in a winning cause this time was obviously quite nice.

“It is what it is, and I’d rather be getting out on 80 than not helping contribute to wins, but it was nice to finally do it that time.

“I want to be scoring hundreds for Yorkshire every time I get in but obviously that’s not always going to happen, so if I’m contributing and it’s in a winning cause, then that’s all I really care about.”

Wharton, who now averages above 40 in both first-class and one-day cricket, a benchmark of quality, is part of a Yorkshire team that features several players who have grown up together and come through the ranks.

He believes it is a big reason why they have swept all before them in the One-Day Cup group stages, winning seven of eight matches to finish top of Group B and set-up a home semi-final at Scarborough on Sunday, where they will face Hampshire, who won Thursday’s play-off against Middlesex at Radlett.

“You can see it in the performances,” said Wharton. “I think the camaraderie, no matter whether we win or lose, will always be there because we’ve played with each other for so long.

“We've grown up with each other, most of us, and we feel very fortunate as a group to have been able to do that and then not only go out and play for Yorkshire but also to win games now.

“We’ve gone seven from eight and we’re obviously chuffed with that, but we haven’t won anything yet so hopefully we can go nine from 10 (by winning the semi-final and final),” he added.

Wharton was less than 19 months old when Yorkshire last won a one-day trophy – the C&G back in 2002.

It was so long ago that the players still wore whites in one-day cricket and, rumour has it, arrived at the ground in hansom cabs (ok, I made that last bit up), while it is seven years since Yorkshire last contested a one-day semi-final, when they lost to Hampshire in Southampton.

“It’s something we’ve not had for a while as a club and a good chance to kick on and get to a final,” said Wharton.

“We're really looking forward to it, and obviously being at home with our supporters at Scarborough as well, it should be special.

“I think it’s something that’s been bubbling up for a while because we know that we’re a lot better than the performances we’ve put on in previous years.