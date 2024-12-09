Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He has such an all-round game. He can absorb pressure; he can apply it. He can whack you over your head for six; he can scoop you over his head for six. He can smack spin; he can smack seam. He’s so hard to bowl to.”

It would be unfair to drag Martyn Moxon, the former Yorkshire director of cricket, into the debate as to who is the best, Root or Brook, respectively No 1 and No 2 in the International Cricket Council Test rankings.

However, there are few better placed to comment on their respective rises and what it is that makes them so special than a man who had a helping hand, along with others, in their journey from wide-eyed wannabes to world-wide stardom.

Joe Root, left, and Harry Brook pictured after their England record Test stand of 454 against Pakistan in Multan in October. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Moxon is quick to credit Kevin Sharp, the former Yorkshire batting coach, for playing the key role in Root’s development, having worked relatively briefly with the player himself on a one-to-one basis before Root ascended to international level.

He had more of a direct input into Brook’s game, indeed, with Brook having also worked closely with another former Yorkshire batting coach, Paul Grayson, along with the ex-Yorkshire coaches Ian Dews and Richard Damms, plus, of course, his long-time guiding light Martin Speight at Sedbergh School.

For Moxon, it is Root and Brook themselves who deserve the plaudits. “Ultimately, it’s those two guys who’ve done it,” he said. “They’re the ones who’ve driven it, who deserve the credit.

“As coaches, all of us are just there to help and facilitate as best we can. We’re just a small piece in their development in our various ways, but if you have had a small piece in their development then, of course, you’re very proud of what they’ve done.”

Martyn Moxon, right, pictured with Paul Grayson during a One-Day Cup game in 2021. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Root has long been one of the world’s greatest batsmen; recently he became England’s record run-scorer in Tests and their record century-maker, too; a fine year was capped on Monday by his nomination for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (move over Luke Littler).

Brook is a relative newcomer, one who has scored 2,280 runs in his 23-Test career (more than any England player at the same stage) and whose average (61.62) is behind only the Australians Don Bradman (99.94) and Adam Voges (61.87) of those who have played at least 20 innings.

“Lately, it’s been fantastic to see Harry do so well because he’s had his challenges over the last three or four years; it hasn’t all been plain sailing for him,” said Moxon. “He’s had to deal with disappointment and finding out his own game, and that’s what the best players do, they work out their way of playing.

“Rooty is a great example of that. He has used his experience, good or bad, to develop his own way. Harry has found his way of playing and, look at him now, he’s flying.”

Moxon, who presided over what can now be seen as a golden age of Yorkshire batsmanship, with the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Gary Ballance and Adam Lyth also climbing to the top, said it was always clear that Root and Brook were destined for big things.

“With the really top players, as youngsters, you see something in them that makes you think, ‘wow’. That was certainly the case with Rooty and Brooky. What I think really sets them apart is their attitude, their desire to be the best and their work ethic. I think they’re three qualities they both share as well as, quite obviously, great natural talent.”

Some say greatness is born and not made; some believe it is a combination of the two. Moxon is adamant: “What the great batsmen have is the ability to pick length.

“I remember Doug Padgett (the ex-Yorkshire batsman/coach) saying that, as a batter, you’ve got to be able to do that. You’re definitely born with that, I think. It’s very hard to teach. There’s always stuff that you can learn and teach, but picking length is something that comes naturally. You’ve either got it, or you haven’t.

“Jonny Bairstow is similar. Those players pick length so quickly, and that enables them to play the shots they play. Particularly with Brooky now, you’ve only got to be slightly short, or slightly full, and it’s six.”

Moxon, who sits on the cricket advisory panel at Yorkshire CCC, which meets on an ad hoc basis to support the club’s board and staff, said Root and Brook are essentially perfectionists. He identifies self-honesty as another key attribute.

“They’ve always been very honest with themselves,” he said. “They’ve never been the sort to look for excuses.

"Sometimes, they were probably a bit too hard on themselves, whereas some players will blame everything - the pitch, the umpire, whatever. They wouldn't do that.