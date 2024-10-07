Matthew Fisher's move from Yorkshire CCC to Surrey finally confirmed
Fisher said in August that he was leaving Yorkshire at the end of the season – and he finished on a high, helping the club to County Championship promotion.
Now confirmation has finally come that the 26-year-old is joining the champions.
“I’m both excited and honoured to have signed for Surrey,” said Fisher.
“I’ve watched the recent successes of the squad with huge admiration, and I hope to contribute to more success in the coming years.
“I’m also looking forward to working with some of the best players and coaches in the game.
“I first met Alec (Stewart) when I was 15, just after I made my debut for Yorkshire and he was visiting my school. He was great to talk to and it’s stuck in my memory ever since.”
Stewart, the Surrey director of cricket, said: “I’ve always looked to strengthen our squad straight after we’ve won the Championship, so bringing in a player of Matt’s ability and experience made perfect sense.
"With Conor McKerr leaving the club, and the expected England call-ups next summer, it’s important we maintain a quality bowling group.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.