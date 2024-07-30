MATTHEW MOTT has stood down as England’s white-ball head coach, leaving Marcus Trescothick in charge while the search for a permanent replacement begins.

Mott’s two-year reign came to an end after Rob Key, the managing director of England’s men’s cricket, concluded “new direction” was needed in an under-performing team.

But captain Jos Buttler, whose position also came under scrutiny after two hugely disappointing World Cup title defences in the space of eight months, has been backed to continue leading the side.



Mott and Buttler won the T20 World Cup together in 2022, within months of starting work together, but the last two tournaments were a major disappointment.

MOVING ON: England coach Matthew Mott, who has stood down as England’s white-ball head coach, with Marcus Trescothick taking charge on an interim basis Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

England surrendered the 50-over crown last year in dismal fashion, losing six of their nine games in a joyless trudge around India, and beat only one full member nation before being thrashed in the semi-finals of last month’s T20 World Cup.

Trescothick, a hard-hitting opener and 2005 Ashes winner, will take over for for the visit of Australia in September while a successor is secured.

Highly-respected former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who has worked closely with Buttler as head coach of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, is an early front-runner. He would be seen as the ideal candidate to dovetail with Buttler, but unpicking – or accommodating – his franchise commitments could take time.

The vacancy could come too soon for Andrew Flintoff, the fan favourite who has returned to cricket following a life-threatening car crash while filming for Top Gear and is currently leading Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

IN CHARGE: Marcus Trescothick has taken charge of England's white-ball team on an interim basis following Matthew Mott's exit as head coach. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Other high-profile names who have been linked include Australia’s Mike Hussey, Jonathan Trott and Simon Katich. Eoin Morgan, Buttler’s predecessor who retired within a few days of Mott taking up the role, has ruled himself out.

Announcing the news, Key said: “After three World Cup cycles in a short space of time, I now feel the team needs a new direction to prepare for the challenges ahead.

“This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for the team’s future success. With our focus shifting towards the Champions Trophy early next year and the next cycle of white-ball competition, it is crucial that we ensure the team is focused and prepared.

“Marcus Trescothick is well respected in the dressing room and will take charge of team affairs alongside white-ball captain Jos Buttler. Marcus and Jos have a good rapport, and I think their partnership will help us maintain continuity and stability.”

Mott, who insisted after the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean that he remained the right man for the job, said: “I am immensely proud to have coached the England Men’s team; it has been an honour.

“We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022.”

Trescothick, whose aggressive style of batting was ahead of its time when he was holding court at the top of England’s batting order between 2000-2006, added: “England cricket is in a strong position, and the potential is huge, given the quality we have available.

