Matthew Waite leaving Yorkshire CCC to join Worcestershire CCC

The 26-year-old has been a fine servant to the club in white-ball cricket especially, but he has struggled to win a regular place in a squad blessed with a number of good all-rounders.

The move looks a good one for all concerned, with Waite having spent a short spell on loan at Worcestershire earlier this season.

Matthew Waite fields against Worcestershire on Sunday, the team he will join at the end of the season.

He played one County Championship match for them and three in the T20 Blast. His most recent appearance for Yorkshire was against Worcestershire in the Royal London Cup at Scarborough on Sunday, a match which Yorkshire won by four wickets and in which Waite returned Yorkshire’s best figures of 3-21.

Commenting on the move, Waite said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the people who have helped me along my journey at Yorkshire.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank all the staff that I have worked with at the club, especially the coaching and medical staff who have all put so much time and effort into getting me to where I am now.

“I’d like to thank the members for their fantastic support.

“Last, but not least, all of the teammates that I’ve played with. I’ve grown up with a lot of the lads and I’ve absolutely loved playing with each and every one of them, whilst making some great memories along the way.

“I wish the club every success going forward.”

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire interim managing director of cricket, said: “With Matthew out of contract at the end of the season, and a big squad of talented players vying for places here at Yorkshire, we have been giving him opportunities to show us his skills before making a decision on his future with us.

“However, having completed a loan spell at New Road earlier this year, Worcestershire have offered him a good contract which he has opted to take.

“Everyone here would like to wish him every success in the future and thank him for his efforts.”