Matty Revis celebrates his hat-trick against Kent at Scarborough last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It was at the North Marine Road ground last August that Revis took a hat-trick against Kent in the One-Day Cup.

He had fellow all-rounders James Bazley and Grant Stewart caught at deep square-leg by James Wharton and then bowled Hamidullah Qadri with the final three balls of the penultimate over.

It was only the fifth hat-trick in Yorkshire’s one-day history and the first since Craig White achieved the feat against the same opponents at Headingley in June 2000 - 17 months before Revis was born.

Sign here, please. Matty Revis obliges a young supporter following his hat-trick feat. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It wasn’t like a typical hat-trick,” recalled Revis.

“It was at the back end of the innings, and they were obviously looking to score quick runs.

“But you can never snub your nose up at a hat-trick.

"It holds a special memory, and hopefully I can make a few more this week.”

Revis, 22, enjoys playing at Scarborough.

He scored his most recent first-class hundred there - a second innings 106 in a thumping win against Derbyshire last September - and has gained more one-day wickets at the venue than anywhere else.

Now he is returning to the scene of those triumphs as Yorkshire face two matches in three days at the seaside ground.

First up is Essex on Tuesday – coached by Anthony McGrath, who has been linked with the Yorkshire head coach vacancy – followed by Leicestershire on Thursday as Yorkshire look to take a significant stride towards the knockout stages.

“I always love playing at Scarborough,” said Revis.

“We always get a good crowd there, similar to what we’ve just had at York, and the crowd always gets behind us and it’s about us throwing that first punch and putting the opposition under pressure.

“We’ve already won at Scarborough this year, in the County Championship, and we know how to bowl there and play good cricket there.

“I’m very confident that we can go out and put in two good performances.”

Yorkshire could do with a couple after reaching the halfway stage of their group campaign with two wins and two defeats.

After beating Surrey by 25 runs on the Duckworth Lewis Stern method in their first match at The Oval, they lost by 83 runs to Nottinghamshire at Sookholme.

They hit back with a 49-run success against Sussex at York before losing to Gloucestershire at the same ground by 36 runs.

Revis believes Yorkshire need to win at least three of their final four matches to qualify as the club seeks its first one-day trophy since 2002.

After the Scarborough double-header, they play Warwickshire at Rugby School on Sunday, followed by Glamorgan at Cardiff on Wednesday week.

“We’ve done ok up to now,” said Revis.

“We probably need to win at least three more games, but we’ve won two and lost two, and the two that we’ve lost we could easily have won.

“It’s not like we’ve had our backsides slapped in any of the games, so I definitely think there are more positives than negatives.

“We certainly know that we’ve got the quality; it’s just about getting ourselves over the line.”

A trip to the seaside should help, he believes.

Revis not only enjoys the ground personally, but thinks that it brings out the best in the side as a whole.

“I feel like we often play our best cricket at Scarborough,” he added.

“I don’t know what it is, whether it’s the crowd, the environment, the experience, or maybe all of those things, but Scarborough is somewhere where you play in the junior set-ups too, so you kind of learn how to win games there.

“The pitch at Scarborough suits our bowlers – we all hit the pitch pretty hard, and there’s always a little bit in it there, especially with the newer ball.

“Scarborough has probably come at a good time for us after the last result, and I think we can put in a real good fight.”

Revis is happy with his form overall.

He has performed steadily with the ball and chipped in with the bat in this competition, scoring an impressive 41 in the last match and 36 not out in the first game at Surrey.

“I try and chip in whenever I can,” he said.

“I feel as though I’m making good strides, and hopefully I can keep that going.”

Meanwhile, Yorkshire have officially advertised for a new head coach to replace Ottis Gibson, who is stepping down at the end of the season.

The advert on the club website seeks “an exceptional leader able to build and foster a high performance culture where everyone feels safe and able to achieve their personal best”.