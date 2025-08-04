Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, said that Matty Revis should be on the England Lions tour to Australia this winter. Revis, the 23-year-old all-rounder, is in magnificent form, having scored hundreds in the last three County Championship games this summer.

With the Lions having just announced that they will play England in a three-day Ashes warm-up at Perth in November, along with four-day fixtures against a Cricket Australia XI and Australia A, McGrath said Revis should be part of their plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously I’m biased, but if I was picking the Lions squad, I’d definitely pick ‘Rev’,” said McGrath.

Man of the moment: Matty Revis hits out against Sussex at Scarborough. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“He’s playing really well, and if he finishes the season strongly then there’s absolutely no reason why not.

“He’s kind of moving in that direction, without a doubt, and you can see in his body language and confidence the belief that he’s got.

“The way he’s composing his innings now, his running between the wickets, the way he mixes touch-play with power and the consistency he’s showing, he looks a high-class performer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revis has shone in the Championship’s Kookaburra rounds, which England have specifically introduced to help prepare players for Test cricket.

He hit 93 not out against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, 150 against Essex at York, 110 not out and 15 against Surrey at Scarborough, and 152 not out against Sussex at Scarborough.

His bowling has been hampered by a stress fracture of the back but he is growing in confidence with every spell.

“He’s still a young cricketer and I think the Lions understand that he’s struggled with his bowling because of his body,” said McGrath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But as he comes back from that and the more confidence he gets, all-rounders in that mould are like gold dust.

“We’ve got to be careful with him but he’s fully fit now in terms of playing a full part.