Yorkshire go into Friday’s Roses game against Lancashire at Old Trafford needing to win their final four group matches to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Realistically, even that is highly unlikely to be enough following yet another disappointing showing in the T20 competition.

However, head coach McGrath is adamant that the group run-in gives his side a chance to put the building blocks in place for future success in T20 cricket.

Abdullah Shafique is set to make his T20 debut for Yorkshire at Old Trafford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Until we’re mathematically out, we just have to keep going and try to win every game,” said McGrath.

“But, even if we are out, it’s more about how we want to go about things and play looking at the bigger picture stuff.

“The template we played with last Friday (when Yorkshire beat Worcestershire at Headingley) was good; we had a lot more intent, running between the wickets, all those kinds of things, and we were aggressive with the ball, so we’ve just got to start consistently getting it together.

“We’ve got to try and win the four games obviously, two of them Roses games as well, so there’s still lots to play for.”

McGrath is set to hand a Blast debut to Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistan batsman, who made his County Championship bow in the recent win against Essex at York.

Shafique will play the last four Blast matches as a replacement for Will O’Rourke, the New Zealand pace bowler, whose overseas deal has now concluded.

Will Sutherland, the Australia all-rounder, is also available for the last four T20s, along with the next two Championship games, against Surrey and Sussex at Scarborough.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the India batsman, will play alongside Sutherland in that double-header at North Marine Road and then remain with the club for the final three games of the Championship campaign, plus the One-Day Cup.

O’Rourke, whose last appearance came in the defeat to Derbyshire at Chesterfield on Sunday, captured 15 wickets in 10 T20 appearances and McGrath said: “He got better as he went along.

“Bowlers can travel in T20s, that’s the nature of it, but I think he’s been superb for us.

“He’s only 23 years old. He’s got a busy year next year with New Zealand, but hopefully we can keep that relationship going with him.”

Commenting on the the Roses T20s, with the return game at Headingley next Thursday, McGrath said: “I’m looking forward to them - probably more Headingley than Old Trafford, but, no, they’re always special games.

“I’ve played in plenty of them over the years. Home or away, they’re always brilliant to play in. There’s always a great atmosphere with the build-up and everything.”

Yorkshire will be chasing their third successive Roses T20 win on Friday.