Something has to give in Scarborough on Sunday and Yorkshire hope it will be historical heartache that yields to the present as they aim to reach their first one-day final for 23 years.

Yorkshire have been magnificent en route to the knockout stages of the 50-over competition, winning seven of eight group games to advance straight to a home semi-final against Hampshire.

It was Hampshire who beat them the last time they contested a one-day semi-final seven years ago, when they were shot down in Southampton by a big hundred from James Vince.

Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath has led his side to the brink of their first one-day final since 2002. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Remarkably, it was Yorkshire’s 18th defeat in their last 21 one-day semi-finals dating back to 1979, their overall record of 18 defeats in 24 semis giving them the worst win-loss ratio (25 per cent) of the 18 first-class counties behind Hampshire themselves (41.6 per cent).

Northamptonshire (68.7 per cent success rate) have the best semi-final record but Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach who played in so many semi-final defeats that he quipped that “I’ve erased them from my memory”, is optimistic that the painful past will have no bearing on his young and largely baggage-free team as they strive to reach the final at Trent Bridge on September 20.

Indeed, batsman Adam Lyth and pace bowler Ben Coad are the sole survivors from the side that lost to Hampshire in 2018, with Coad having not featured lately due a hamstring injury.

This is a different side now and one that has put in a tremendous effort as the club chases its first one-day trophy since McGrath’s runs helped Yorkshire to the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy in 2002.

Adam Lyth leaves the field dejected after being dismissed in Yorkshire's last semi-final appearance against Hampshire at Southampton in 2018. Will it be a much happier occasion for Lyth and his team-mates at Scarborough on Sunday? Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images.

Reflecting on semi-finals having proved a problem for the club, McGrath said: “They have, but that’s hopefully in the past now and we can start winning.

“I think some of the lads now, the young lads, they've not really had any scars from the past.

“They've not really been in the latter stages before and you can see that they're playing without any fear.

“I know it’s the old cliche, but if you take the semi-final out of it, it’s just a game of cricket, and if we continue to play as we have been doing then we’re going to take some beating.”

Apart from a six-wicket defeat at York to an Archie Vaughan-inspired Somerset, who travel to Worcestershire in the other semi-final as a potential repeat of the Yorkshire-Somerset C&G final in 2002 looms as a possibility, Yorkshire have been flawless in recording a magnificent seven victories.

They won both their games at Scarborough (against Warwickshire by five wickets and against Durham by 212 runs), a venue where they are also unbeaten this season in the County Championship, having thrashed Sussex by an innings and drawn with Surrey.

They won their other one-day match in York, beating Lancashire by seven wickets, and achieved a 100 per cent away record by prevailing at Northamptonshire (212 runs), Middlesex (seven wickets), Sussex (six wickets) and Kent (76 runs).

McGrath has overseen a significant upturn in results since the middle of July but insists that there is still a long way to go both in this competition and in the Championship as Yorkshire look to secure their Division One status.

“There's still a long way to go in the season,” he said, with Yorkshire – 12 points above the relegation zone – facing three key Championship games next month.

“We're only at the one-day semi-final stage and it's still tight in the Championship, so it's not a time to take the foot off the gas by any means.

“To get to the semi-final is obviously great, but as we keep saying in the dressing room, we’ve won nothing yet and there’s still two games to win before you can lift that trophy.

“But I don’t think you can do any more than get a home semi-final, and we’ve played so well at Scarborough this year that we should go into it with a lot of confidence.”

Win or lose on Sunday, McGrath has been naturally delighted with Yorkshire’s performances. He believes it augurs well for the future.

“Knockout cricket is knockout cricket and, as we know, anything can happen, but I think the bigger picture stuff is how we've approached this tournament in general,” he added.

“How we've played, the template we've used; irrelevant of the result on Sunday, we know we can play at this level now and consistently.

“I think the lads have that belief, and we’ve got an exciting month ahead of us. It’s something to look forward to and we can take a lot of things forward into next year as well.”

Meanwhile, Jonny Tattersall has joined Leicestershire on loan for the rest of the season.

The Yorkshire wicketkeeper has made the move ahead of his permanent switch at the end of the season.

Tattersall, who led Yorkshire to Championship promotion last year, signed a three-year deal with Leicestershire earlier this month.