When asked what the Yorkshire head coach has brought to the group, having worked with him this season and also previously on loan at Essex, Harry Duke, the young batsman/wicketkeeper, zones in immediately on McGrath’s equilibrium.

“He’s just such a level head,” said Duke. “He's just so calm.

“Whether we've won or lost, he's very level. I think that's a massive attribute of his.”

Level head: Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, gives Harry Duke a pat on the back as the players return to the dressing room following their victory over Sussex in the County Championship at Scarborough earlier this month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Duke says the players are grateful to all the coaches – led by McGrath – for the support during a topsy-turvy year.

It is one that started unpromisingly results-wise but has picked up significantly in recent weeks, with Yorkshire four wins from five in the One-Day Cup and also four games unbeaten in the County Championship, where they could yet pinch a top-three finish should everything go to plan.

“It's a great feeling to feel like we’re backed as a group and all the boys have really enjoyed it this year, and I think that’s showing now,” added Duke.

“We've gotten on a bit of a roll from the Championship games with the win against Essex at York, and even going back before that with the draw away to Notts.

“I think we’re building really nicely towards the back end of the year, and hopefully we can keep it going now.

“You look around the team and I think that you’re starting to see that belief in each other, which is great to see, and I think, as a group, we’re creating a really good environment.”

Duke, 23, is part of a young Yorkshire side chasing One-Day Cup glory, albeit one with plenty of games under its belt and buttressed by experienced hands such as Adam Lyth and Imam-ul-Haq, the latter having done what so many Yorkshire overseas players have conspicuously failed to do over the years – deliver.

Imam’s scores in the competition speak for themselves.

The Pakistani has hit 55, 159, 117 and 54 not out, the latter fashioned in tandem with Duke as they saw Yorkshire over the line in their most recent win against Middlesex at Radlett.

Imam has quickly become a popular and respected member of the team and Duke said: “He's shown his quality ever since he arrived at the club.

"He offers so much.

"He talked me through that last part of the chase (against Middlesex).

"He’s really passing on a lot of his knowledge and his insight on 50-over cricket to the group, which has been brilliant to see.”

Of his own form, Duke commented: “I've had a lot of fun this year, I will say that.

“At the same time, I've probably not stamped my name on a game in the way that I’d like yet, so I think that's one thing that I would like to do, but it's been nice to hopefully just keep contributing.

“I mean, that's what you've got to do day-in, day-out, try and keep contributing to wins, whether that's taking a good catch behind the stumps, or doing well with the bat.