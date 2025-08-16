Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He asked everyone to bring something in - “not necessarily cricket-related, just something that they could bring to the team off the field for a bit of team spirit”, saying that “everyone gave it some thought” and there were some “weird and wonderful things” as a result - “some I can probably tell you, some I can’t”.

When pressed, McGrath revealed that his personal favourite was Will Luxton’s idea, the 22-year-old batsman - who wasn’t even born when the club last won a one-day trophy in 2002 - bringing in flowers.

“He’s promised to bring flowers every day to cheer the mood in the camp,” said McGrath, “an array of different flowers to cheer everyone up.”

Yorkshire celebrate their Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy success at Lord's in 2002, their last one-day silverware. Picture: James Hardisty.

Luxton’s lilies, irises and hyacinths (other flowers, of course, are available) were hardly required as the club started the 50-over competition with three straight wins, although they were perhaps needed after defeat to Somerset at York on Thursday.

But it has been mostly roses for Yorkshire so far as they prepare to play Middlesex at Radlett on Sunday, still well-placed to reach the knockout stages.

For his part, McGrath settled on an inspiring object to bring to the meeting – his winner’s medal as part of that last Yorkshire side to taste one-day glory 23 years ago.

“My thing was the medal, not from showing off but to symbolise that it was one of my favourite days in cricket,” said McGrath, whose unbeaten 46 and hundred stand with centurion Matthew Elliott saw Yorkshire to a six-wicket win over Somerset in the C&G Trophy.

Yorkshire are without Matthew Revis for the rest of the One-Day Cup group stages following his call-up to The Hundred. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“We're doing a lot of work at the moment on our team code and ethic and things like that, and it just symbolised what a great day it was of playing with your mates, with family there, a great crowd, the build-up, the celebrations, and we talked about trying to do something special in this competition.

“To get to Trent Bridge (for this year’s final) and get a winner’s medal would be brilliant, and this group’s got a chance to do it, so that was kind of the idea behind it.”

Asked whether it had inspired his men, McGrath said: “I hope so. It was just about what you can achieve, a bit of inspiration and stuff like that, kind of ‘let’s be the first team to win it since then’ because it’s been quite a lot of years, but it’s not just the outcome of winning it, it's the journey you get on to do it.

“You can have a lot of fun with it and all of them are pretty close in this group, so to do it with your mates is pretty special, so hopefully it was a bit of inspiration.”

McGrath has been pleased with Yorkshire’s efforts so far. They will be without Matty Revis for the rest of the group stage, following his call-up to The Hundred with Northern Superchargers, but they hope to have batsman Imam-ul-Haq back from a hip injury.

“Three from four is a good start,” said McGrath. “I think if we could have won against Somerset it would have put us in a brilliant position, but everyone's got to play everyone still and there’s no reason not to be confident with how we've gone about it.